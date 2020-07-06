Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD is increasingly recognized as a mainstream investment [Video]

Gold eyes key levels for fresh direction; bias skewed to the upside [Video]
Gold opened with weak momentum on Monday in the daily chart, hovering slightly below the new almost eight-year peak registered last week.
Nevertheless, the short-term bias is still skewed to the upside. Although frail, the RSI is holding comfortably above its 50 neutral level, while the MACD, despite stabilizing, remains within the positive area and marginally above its red signal line. Meanwhile, the price itself continues to trade above the upward-sloping 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and within the upper bullish Bollinger band area, keeping hopes of further improvement in the market alive for now. Read More...
Gold is increasingly recognized as a mainstream investment
Traders are enjoying a long 4th July holiday weekend as the U.S. stock, bond and commodity markets, including the NYSE and NASDAQ, were closed on Friday in observance of Independence Day. U.S. commodities markets, including gold and oil futures, as well as the bond market also were closed for trading Friday.
Meanwhile today’s futures of the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial are down by less than a half percent, after the indexes continued advancing on Thursday in the wake of a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report. Read More...
Gold: We could be looking at a significant bull trap
Gold Spot I am still concerned we have hit a short term in severely overbought conditions as we hold important trend line resistance. We bottomed exactly at the best support at 1761/58 & topped exactly at strong resistance at 1778/82. Shorts need stops above 1800.
Silver Spot sideways but again, risks could be to the downside. Read More...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured as German data disappoints, market optimism fades
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.13, off the highs. German industrial output rose by only 7.8% in May, below expectations. Optimism about China's recovery faded and US coronavirus cases remain worrying.
AUD/USD falls to 0.6950 as Melbourne put under lockdown
AUD/USD is retreating to around 0.6950 after Melbourne was put under a strict six-week lockdown following an outbreak of COVID-19. The RBA left rates unchanged as expected.
Gold: Bullish bias intact while above critical $1777 support
Gold consolidated the recent bullish momentum and remained within a striking distance of the seven-year highs of $1789.28 reached last week. The bulls seemed undeterred by the risk-on rally in the global stocks amid underlying COVID concerns. A test of $1800 mark on the cards?
GBP/USD battles 1.25 amid speculation about UK fiscal stimulus
GBP/USD is trading just under 1.25 ahead of UK Chancellor Sunak's appearance in parliament, amid speculation about fiscal stimulus. Concerns about Brexit and US coronavirus are in play.
WTI eases from two-week top ahead of API stockpile data
WTI stays depressed while extending pullback from $40.83. Coronavirus woes battle economic optimism in China, US summer driving demand slows. Saudi Arabia hikes selling price, another explosion reported in Tehran. API data, risk catalysts will be in the spotlight.