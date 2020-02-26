Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD is consolidating gains below the 1660.00 level

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD easing from 2020 highs, trades near $1640.00/oz
Gold daily chart
XAU/USD is trading in a bull trend above its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs) as the market is pulling back down from 2020 highs established two days ago.
Gold: Investors buying the safe-haven asset amid coronavirus outbreak
The gold futures lost 1.59% on Tuesday, as it erased its Monday’s rally. The price of gold has also retraced most of Friday’s advance, before closing 23 dollars above the daily low. It clearly shows how high short-term volatility is. Investors were buying the safe-haven asset amid corona virus outbreak, economic slowdown fears recently. But gold is retracing a big chunk of that rally after bouncing off $1,700 mark.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1648.78
|Today Daily Change
|18.97
|Today Daily Change %
|1.16
|Today daily open
|1629.81
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1589.2
|Daily SMA50
|1557.67
|Daily SMA100
|1518.09
|Daily SMA200
|1478.06
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1663.94
|Previous Daily Low
|1625.12
|Previous Weekly High
|1649.32
|Previous Weekly Low
|1578.88
|Previous Monthly High
|1611.53
|Previous Monthly Low
|1517.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1639.95
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1649.11
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1615.31
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1600.8
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1576.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1654.13
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1678.44
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1692.95
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.0850 amid relative coronavirus calm
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.0850 as bargain-seekers grab stocks and push US yields higher after the coronavirus-related sell-off. Conflicting headlines about potential German stimulus have weighed on the euro.
GBP/USD pressured under 1.2950 amid Brexit, coronavirus fears
GBP/USD has been unable to recapture 1.2950 as markets are somewhat less worried about coronavirus. The EU's mandate for post-Brexit talks confirmed demands for a level-playing field that the UK rejects.
Cryptocurrencies: Exaggerated neurotic fear? Price doesn't lie
Current levels do not justify negative market sentiment. The panic created by Covid-19 could underpin the mass adoption of Blockchain technology. The main moving averages provide key support levels after the sharp rises from the December levels.
Gold surrenders early gains, refreshes session low around $1630 region
Gold surrendered its early modest gains and has now drifted into the negative territory, refreshing session lows around the $1634-335 region.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.