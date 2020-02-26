Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD is consolidating gains below the 1660.00 level

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD easing from 2020 highs, trades near $1640.00/oz

Gold daily chart

XAU/USD is trading in a bull trend above its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs) as the market is pulling back down from 2020 highs established two days ago.

Gold: Investors buying the safe-haven asset amid coronavirus outbreak

The gold futures lost 1.59% on Tuesday, as it erased its Monday’s rally. The price of gold has also retraced most of Friday’s advance, before closing 23 dollars above the daily low. It clearly shows how high short-term volatility is. Investors were buying the safe-haven asset amid corona virus outbreak, economic slowdown fears recently. But gold is retracing a big chunk of that rally after bouncing off $1,700 mark.

