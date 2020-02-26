XAU/USD is consolidating gains below the 1660.00 level.

Support is seen in the 1640.40/1622.00 band.

Gold daily chart

XAU/USD is trading in a bull trend above its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs) as the market is pulling back down from 2020 highs established two days ago.

Gold four-hour chart

Gold is consolidating the recent gains while trading above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. Bears want a daily close below the 1640.40 level to extend to bear move towards the 1622.00 and 1600.00 price levels. On the other hand, bulls would gain momentum on a break above the 1660.00 level en route towards the 1692.00 and 1700.00 resistances.

Resistance: 1660.00, 1692.00, 1700.00

Support: 1640.40, 1622.00, 1600.00

Additional key levels