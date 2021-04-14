Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD drops below $1,740 despite USD selloff

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD stays depressed below $1,750 amid mixed sentiment

Gold remains pressured around $1,736 amid the initial Asian session trading on Thursday. The yellow metal dropped for three days in the last four even as the US dollar index (DXY) remains dismal around a one-month low. The reason could be traced from vaccine jitters as well as a lack of major news in the market.

Although DXY dropped to the lowest since March 18, gold stays pressured as markets remain unimpressed by a lack of major data/events as well as the market’s wait for US President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion infrastructure package.

XAG/USD Overview Today last price 25.4 Today Daily Change 0.07 Today Daily Change % 0.28 Today daily open 25.33 Trends Daily SMA20 25.23 Daily SMA50 26.13 Daily SMA100 25.71 Daily SMA200 25.15 Levels Previous Daily High 25.48 Previous Daily Low 24.68 Previous Weekly High 25.62 Previous Weekly Low 24.61 Previous Monthly High 27.08 Previous Monthly Low 23.78 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 25.18 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 24.99 Daily Pivot Point S1 24.85 Daily Pivot Point S2 24.37 Daily Pivot Point S3 24.05 Daily Pivot Point R1 25.65 Daily Pivot Point R2 25.97 Daily Pivot Point R3 26.45

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD drops below $1,740 despite USD selloff

After edging higher to $1,750 area earlier in the day, the XAU/USD pair lost its traction during the American session and was last seen trading at $1,735, losing 0.45% on a daily basis. Despite the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback, a more-than-1% increase seen in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is making it difficult for gold to attract investors.

