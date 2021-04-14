Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD drops below $1,740 despite USD selloff

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD stays depressed below $1,750 amid mixed sentiment
Gold remains pressured around $1,736 amid the initial Asian session trading on Thursday. The yellow metal dropped for three days in the last four even as the US dollar index (DXY) remains dismal around a one-month low. The reason could be traced from vaccine jitters as well as a lack of major news in the market.
Although DXY dropped to the lowest since March 18, gold stays pressured as markets remain unimpressed by a lack of major data/events as well as the market’s wait for US President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion infrastructure package.
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|25.4
|Today Daily Change
|0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|0.28
|Today daily open
|25.33
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|25.23
|Daily SMA50
|26.13
|Daily SMA100
|25.71
|Daily SMA200
|25.15
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25.48
|Previous Daily Low
|24.68
|Previous Weekly High
|25.62
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.61
|Previous Monthly High
|27.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|23.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25.18
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.99
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.85
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.37
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.05
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25.65
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.97
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|26.45
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD drops below $1,740 despite USD selloff
After edging higher to $1,750 area earlier in the day, the XAU/USD pair lost its traction during the American session and was last seen trading at $1,735, losing 0.45% on a daily basis. Despite the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback, a more-than-1% increase seen in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is making it difficult for gold to attract investors.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD picks up bids towards 1.2000 as S&P 500 Futures print mild gains
EUR/USD looks for clear direction, recently rising, around one-month high. S&P 500 Futures ignore vaccine jitters amid the cautious optimism of the EU and the US central bankers. German CPI, US Retail Sales will be the key.
GBP/USD holds on to daily highs near 1.3800
The broad dollar’s weakness helps GBP/USD recover some ground, although the pound is among the worst performers. Britain's successful vaccination campaign supports sterling.
Gold stays depressed below $1,750 amid mixed sentiment
Gold holds lower grounds after the previous day’s downbeat performance. The yellow metal dropped for three days in the last four even as the DXY remains dismal around a one-month low. US dollar weakness tests the bears amid dull markets.
EUR/USD picks up bids towards 1.2000 as S&P 500 Futures print mild gains
EUR/USD looks for clear direction, recently rising, around one-month high. S&P 500 Futures ignore vaccine jitters amid the cautious optimism of the EU and the US central bankers. German CPI, US Retail Sales will be the key.
Coinbase (COIN) opens at $381 per share, 52.4% above reference valuation
Coinbase (COIN) Global Inc's stock opened at $381, 52.4% above the reference price of $250, in the highly-anticipated Nasdaq debut on Wednesday.