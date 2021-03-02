Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD downside could be losing momentum

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls face an uphill battle, a dead cat bounce? –" Confluence Detector

Gold (XAU/USD) is nursing losses after a sharp $16 drop witnessed in early Asia, as the prices hit the lowest levels since June 2020 at $1710.50. The yellow metal remains in the red for the fourth straight day on Tuesday, as the US dollar continues to draw bids amid strong US ISM Manufacturing PMI and broad risk aversion.

The corrective declines in the US Treasury yields and US stimulus optimism fail to rescue the XAU bulls. Although the bounce in gold could extend if the sell-off in the yields accelerate amid intensifying risk-off mood, which could drag the greenback lower. Read more...

fxsoriginal

Gold Futures: Downside could be losing momentum

Open interest in gold futures markets shrunk for the third session in a row at the beginning of the week, this time by just 937 contracts according to preliminary figures from CME Group. In the same line, volume went down by around 133.5K contracts after three consecutive daily builds.

Gold prices extended the downtrend on Monday and already trades at shouting distance from the key support at the $1,700 mark per ounce troy. Shrinking open interest and volume play against a deeper pullback that could extend to the $1,670 level in the near-term. Read more...

Gold

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bounces off multi-month lows, lacks follow-through

Gold reversed the Asian session dip to fresh multi-month lows and was last seen trading just above the $1720 level, nearly unchanged for the day.

Gold prolonged its recent bearish trajectory and continued losing ground through the early part of the trading action on Tuesday. Sustained US dollar buying was seen as one of the key factors that continued exerting pressure on the dollar-denominated commodity, though a combination of factors helped limit deeper losses. Read more...

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1726.71
Today Daily Change 2.95
Today Daily Change % 0.17
Today daily open 1723.76
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1800.54
Daily SMA50 1842.14
Daily SMA100 1856.19
Daily SMA200 1860.25
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1759.98
Previous Daily Low 1719.72
Previous Weekly High 1816.07
Previous Weekly Low 1717.24
Previous Monthly High 1871.9
Previous Monthly Low 1717.24
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1735.1
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1744.6
Daily Pivot Point S1 1708.99
Daily Pivot Point S2 1694.23
Daily Pivot Point S3 1668.73
Daily Pivot Point R1 1749.25
Daily Pivot Point R2 1774.75
Daily Pivot Point R3 1789.51

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news
 

Time is money!

 

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD falls to 1.20 amid worsening mood, mediocre EZ inflation

EUR/USD falls to 1.20 amid worsening mood, mediocre EZ inflation

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.20, extending its losses. The US dollar is benefiting from the risk-averse mood and high US yields. Eurozone core inflation came out at 0.9% yearly in February, as expected and a subdued level in general.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD falls below 1.39 amid speculation about the UK's budget

GBP/USD falls below 1.39 amid speculation about the UK's budget

GBP/USD is under pressure, trading below 1.39 as the dollar gains ground. Speculation is mounting ahead of the UK Chancellor's budget presentation on Wednesday, with tax hikes on the cards. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD recovers from multi-month lows, remains vulnerable

XAU/USD recovers from multi-month lows, remains vulnerable

Gold staged a modest intraday bounce from multi-month lows amid a softer risk tone. Slightly oversold conditions extended some support to the safe-haven commodity. The attempted recovery might still be seen as an opportunity for bearish traders.

Gold news

Litecoin price could double as LTC fundamentals scream “buy”

Litecoin price could double as LTC fundamentals scream “buy”

Litecoin price could blast off as multiple fundamental, technical, and on-chain indicators suggest that it is wildly undervalued. Grayscale accumulated over 174,000 LTC in the last 30 days, while the price hasn’t moved much.

Read more

US Dollar Index: Next on the upside comes in 91.60

US Dollar Index: Next on the upside comes in 91.60

DXY pushes higher and clinches new 4-week peaks near 91.40. This area is coincident with the 100-day SMA (91.29).

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures