Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD downside could be losing momentum

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls face an uphill battle, a dead cat bounce? –" Confluence Detector
Gold (XAU/USD) is nursing losses after a sharp $16 drop witnessed in early Asia, as the prices hit the lowest levels since June 2020 at $1710.50. The yellow metal remains in the red for the fourth straight day on Tuesday, as the US dollar continues to draw bids amid strong US ISM Manufacturing PMI and broad risk aversion.
The corrective declines in the US Treasury yields and US stimulus optimism fail to rescue the XAU bulls. Although the bounce in gold could extend if the sell-off in the yields accelerate amid intensifying risk-off mood, which could drag the greenback lower. Read more...
Gold Futures: Downside could be losing momentum
Open interest in gold futures markets shrunk for the third session in a row at the beginning of the week, this time by just 937 contracts according to preliminary figures from CME Group. In the same line, volume went down by around 133.5K contracts after three consecutive daily builds.
Gold prices extended the downtrend on Monday and already trades at shouting distance from the key support at the $1,700 mark per ounce troy. Shrinking open interest and volume play against a deeper pullback that could extend to the $1,670 level in the near-term. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bounces off multi-month lows, lacks follow-through
Gold reversed the Asian session dip to fresh multi-month lows and was last seen trading just above the $1720 level, nearly unchanged for the day.
Gold prolonged its recent bearish trajectory and continued losing ground through the early part of the trading action on Tuesday. Sustained US dollar buying was seen as one of the key factors that continued exerting pressure on the dollar-denominated commodity, though a combination of factors helped limit deeper losses. Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1726.71
|Today Daily Change
|2.95
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|1723.76
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1800.54
|Daily SMA50
|1842.14
|Daily SMA100
|1856.19
|Daily SMA200
|1860.25
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1759.98
|Previous Daily Low
|1719.72
|Previous Weekly High
|1816.07
|Previous Weekly Low
|1717.24
|Previous Monthly High
|1871.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|1717.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1735.1
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1744.6
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1708.99
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1694.23
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1668.73
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1749.25
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1774.75
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1789.51
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
