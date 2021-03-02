Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bounces off multi-month lows, lacks follow-through

- Strong follow-through USD buying continued exerting some downward pressure on gold.
- A softer risk tone, retreating US bond yields helped limit any deeper losses for the metal.
- The set-up favours bearish traders and supports prospects for a further near-term decline.
Gold reversed the Asian session dip to fresh multi-month lows and was last seen trading just above the $1720 level, nearly unchanged for the day.
Gold prolonged its recent bearish trajectory and continued losing ground through the early part of the trading action on Tuesday. Sustained US dollar buying was seen as one of the key factors that continued exerting pressure on the dollar-denominated commodity, though a combination of factors helped limit deeper losses.
The greenback remained well supported by the optimism over a relatively faster US economic recovery from the pandemic. The narrative was reinforced by the US ISM Manufacturing PMI, which jumped to a three-year high level of 60.8 in February. This comes amid the progress on a massive US fiscal spending plan, which along with the impressive pace of COVID-19 vaccinations has been fueling the reflation trade.
The negative factor, to a larger extent, was offset by a softer risk tone, which tends to underpin demand for the safe-haven XAU/USD. This, along with a modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields, extended some support and assisted the non-yielding yellow metal to find some support ahead of the $1700 round-figure mark.
The intraday bounce could further be attributed to some short-covering amid oversold conditions on short-term charts. That said, the overnight rejection near a horizontal support, now turned resistance near the $1760-65 region and the lack of any follow-through buying warrants some caution before placing any bullish bets.
In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, the USD price dynamics will play a key role in influencing the XAU/USD. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment and the US bond yields will also be looked upon to grab some short-term trading opportunities around the commodity.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1720.98
|Today Daily Change
|-2.78
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|1723.76
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1800.54
|Daily SMA50
|1842.14
|Daily SMA100
|1856.19
|Daily SMA200
|1860.25
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1759.98
|Previous Daily Low
|1719.72
|Previous Weekly High
|1816.07
|Previous Weekly Low
|1717.24
|Previous Monthly High
|1871.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|1717.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1735.1
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1744.6
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1708.99
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1694.23
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1668.73
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1749.25
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1774.75
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1789.51
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tests 100-DMA amid firmer USD, ahead of EZ CPI
EUR/USD drops to 100-day SMA near 1.2020, which acted as strong support in early February. Gold's sell-off continues with prices hitting the lowest since June 2020. The US dollar draws bids on strong US data and losses in the S&P 500 futures. Eurozone CPI awaited.
GBP/USD slips below 1.39 amid covid strain concerns, USD strength
GBP/USD sellers refresh the lowest levels since February 18 below 1.39, print four-day losing streak. UK traces covid strains from Brazil. Also, favoring the sterling sellers could be the cautious sentiment ahead of US stimulus and the UK’s annual budget.
Gold bears embrace for sub-$1,700 area
Gold stays depressed near 8.5-month low, recently bounced off intraday bottom. Oversold RSI probes sustained trading below six-week-old resistance, previous support. 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, falling trend line from August lure gold bears.
Cardano: Bulls need to take a breather before a 100% upswing to $2.08
Cardano price shows resilient bulls pushing the coin to new all-time highs regularly. Now, a 10% to 15% pullback seems to be coming ADA’s way before a 100% bull rally. This bull rally will put Cardano price at a new all-time high of $2.08.
US Dollar Index looks consolidative around 91.00 ahead of ISM
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, navigate the area of 3-week tops just above the 91.00 mark at the beginning of the week.