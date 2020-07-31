Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD buyers struggle to retake control

Gold Price Analysis: Full consolidation mode in gold unless these levels are broken
Gold is in consolidation mode after its impressive bull run recently. The price hit a high of USD 1981.34 per troy ounce and now has moved lower and if a firm consolidation zone. USD 1940 per ounce is now a support level in the near term and if it is broken there could be a move lower the main consolidation low just below USD 1910 per ounce. The FOMC rate decision and press conference has led to some confusion with the risk theme in equities markets flip-flopping from the EU to the US session.
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD buyers struggle to retake control
Gold prices ease to $1,957 during the early Asian session on Friday. The yellow metal earlier surged from $1,939.66 before taking a U-turn from $1.960.32. In doing so, the quote managed to portray the first negative daily closing in 10-days on Thursday. Despite the reversal of the US dollar’s early-day gains, not to mention the US dollar index (DXY) drop to the fresh low since May 2018, the bullion failed to rise much off-late while waiting for more clues.
Be it the likely delay in the much-awaited US coronavirus (COVID-19) aid package or the surge in the pandemic, not to forget chatter about the delay in American Presidential Election and devastating GDP figures, nothing was positive to the risk-tone sentiment.
EUR/USD slides toward 1.18 amid end-of-month flows
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.18, off the peak above 1.19 – the highest since June 2018. Stimulus uncertainty, coronavirus, and other factors weigh on the dollar. Eurozone GDP fell by 12.1% in Q2. US data was mixed.
GBP/USD storms above 1.31, shrugging off new UK lockdown measures
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3150, the highest in over four months. Dollar weakness is driving cable higher while the pound is shrugging off new restrictions on 4.3 million people in northwest England.
Gold surrenders early gains to all-time highs, back around $1960 region
Gold reversed a major part of its early positive move to all-time highs and has now retreated to the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1960 region.
Canadian economy expands by 4.5% in May vs. 3.5% expected
The real GDP in Canada expanded by 4.5% on a monthly basis in May, the data published by Statistics Canada showed on Friday. This reading followed April's contraction of 11.7% (revised from 11.6%) and came in slightly better than the market expectation.
WTI: Upside attempts remain capped near $40.50
Following a volatile session witnessed on Thursday, WTI (futures on Nymex) is trading in familiar ranges just above $40 mark so far this Friday.