Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bulls await more clues above $1,800

Gold Price Analysis: Hovers near 9-year high of $1,820 hit on Monday

Gold continues to trade near the nine-year high of $1,820 reached on Monday. The metal is up 20% on a year-to-date basis. The rally could be associated with the record monetary and fiscal stimulus lifelines launched by the major central banks and governments to counter the coronavirus-induced slowdown and the resulting negative real or inflation-adjusted government bond yield.



Read more ...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls await more clues above $1,800

Gold prices ease to $1,817.90, intraday low of $1,815.92, during the early Tuesday. Even so, the bullion remains near the highest levels since September 2011, $1,820.61, marked the previous day. While tracking the reasons, US dollar weakness becomes the key concern amid the present risk-on mood.

Read more ...