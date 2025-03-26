Gold price holds above $3,000 mark; lacks bullish conviction amid positive risk tone

- Gold price struggles to capitalize on the previous day’s move higher amid mixed fundamental cues.
- Persistent US recession fears and Fed rate cut bets weigh on the USD, backing the XAU/USD pair.
- A positive risk tone caps the precious metal as traders keenly await the US PCE data on Friday.
Gold price (XAU/USD) trades comfortably above the $3,000 psychological mark for the second straight day on Wednesday, though it remains below the previous day's swing high. Persistent uncertainty over US President Donald Trump's so-called reciprocal tariff plans for next week continues to underpin the safe-haven bullion. Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) bulls remain on the defensive on the back of Tuesday's disappointing US macro data and turn out to be another factor acting as a tailwind for the precious metal.
Adding to this, rising bets the Federal Reserve (Fed) will resume its rate-cutting cycle soon amid fears of a US recession lend additional support to the non-yielding Gold price. However, a generally positive risk tone acts as a headwind for the safe-haven XAU/USD pair. Traders also opt to wait for the release of the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index before positioning for any further gains. Nevertheless, the fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for the bullion is to the upside.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price draws support from trade jitters, dovish Fed expectations, and subdued USD demand
- The US Dollar retreated from a nearly three-week high after data released on Tuesday showed that the Conference Board's US Consumer Confidence Index fell for a fourth straight month, to a four-year low level of 92.9 in March. The survey also revealed that the Expectations Index fell to 65.2, or the lowest level in 12 years and well below the threshold of 80 which usually signals a recession ahead.
- This comes after the Federal Reserve last week revised its growth outlook downward amid the uncertainty over the impact of US President Donald Trump's trade policies. Moreover, reports that US reciprocal tariffs scheduled to be imposed on April 2 would be more targeted help ease inflation concerns and should allow the US central bank to keep cutting rates, benefiting the non-yielding Gold price.
- In fact, the Fed had signaled that it would deliver two 25 basis points interest rate cuts by the end of this year. The markets, however, are pricing in the possibility that the US central bank would lower borrowing costs in June, July, and October policy meetings. This overshadows hawkish remarks from Fed Governor Kugler, saying that she supports holding interest rates steady for some time.
- Meanwhile, Trump imposed a secondary tariff on Venezuela and said that any country that buys oil or gas from Venezuela would face a 25% tariff when trading with the US. Furthermore, Trump is expected to announce so-called retaliatory tariffs – that would offset levies on US goods and are set to take effect on April 2 – on about 15 major US trading partners, keeping investors on the edge.
- Russia and Ukraine have reached an agreement to halt military strikes in the Black Sea and on energy infrastructure following negotiations mediated by the US. Apart from this, the latest optimism over China's stimulus aimed at boosting consumption remains supportive of a generally positive tone around the equity markets. This is holding back the XAU/USD bulls from placing aggressive bets.
- Traders now look forward to Wednesday's release of US Durable Goods Orders, which, along with speeches by influential FOMC members, should provide some impetus to the USD and the commodity. The focus, however, will remain glued to the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index, which could provide cues about the Fed's rate-cut path and drive the precious metal.
Gold price bulls could aim towards retesting the all-time peak, around the $3,057-3,058 area touched last week
From a technical perspective, bullish resilience near the $3,000 mark and the subsequent move up, along with positive oscillators on the daily chart, suggest that the path of least resistance for the Gold price is to the upside. Some follow-through buying beyond the overnight swing high, around the $3,036 area, will reaffirm the constructive outlook and lift the XAU/USD pair towards the all-time peak, around the $3,057-3,058 zone touched last week.
On the flip side, the $3,000 mark should continue to protect the immediate downside for the Gold price and act as a key pivotal point. A convincing break below might prompt some technical selling and drag the XAU/USD pair to the $2,982-2,978 region. The corrective fall could extend further toward the next relevant support near the $2,956-2,954 resistance breakpoint.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
BRANDED CONTENT
Finding the right broker for trading Gold is crucial, as not all brokers offer the same advantages. Explore our list of top-performing brokers to discover the best options for seamless and cost-effective Gold trading.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD recovers above 0.6300 despite softer Aussie inflation, Trump's tariffs
AUD/USD is back on the bids above 0.6300 in the Asian session on Wednesday. Softer-than-expected Australian inflation data fanned RBA rate cut expectations, temporarily weighing on the Aussie before buyers jumping in on improved risk sentiment.
USD/JPY rebounds toward 150.50 on risk recovery
USD/JPY is bouncing back toward 150.50 in Wednesday's Asian session. The pair reverses US President Trump's fresh tariff threats and hawkish BoJ commentary-led drop, tracking the rebound in risk sentiment and the US Dollar. All eyes stay on US tariffs, data and Fedspeak.
Gold price looks to record highs on fresh Trump’s tariff threats
Gold price is consolidating the previous rebound above $3,000 early Wednesday, gathering pace before the next push higher. The focus is back on US tariffs and their impact on the global economies, enhancing the safe-haven appeal of Gold price.
UK CPI set for a slight decline in February, reinforcing BoE easing expectations
The UK Consumer Price Index is expected to increase by 2.9% year-over-year in February, following a 3% growth in January. The reading is expected to remain distant from the BoE’s 2.0% target.
Seven Fundamentals for the Week: Tariff news, fresh surveys, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge are eyed Premium
Reports and rumors ahead of Trump’s reciprocal tariffs announcement next week will continue moving markets. Business and consumer surveys will try to gauge where the US economy is heading. Core PCE, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, is eyed late in the week.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.