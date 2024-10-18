- Gold price gains positive traction for the fourth successive day and jumps to a fresh all-time peak.
Gold price (XAU/USD) scales higher for the fourth straight day – also marking the sixth day of a positive move in the previous seven – and climbs beyond the $2,700 mark, hitting a fresh record high during the Asian session on Friday. The expected rate cuts by major central banks, along with Middle East tensions and the uncertainty surrounding the US Presidential election, turn out to be key factors underpinning the precious metal.
Meanwhile, the upbeat US data released on Thursday reaffirmed expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will proceed with modest interest rate cuts. This had been the main reason behind the recent upswing in the US Dollar (USD), to its highest level since early August. The negative factor, however, does little to dent the underlying strong bullish sentiment around the Gold price, which remains on track to register strong weekly gains.
- On Thursday, the European Central Bank decided to lower interest rates for the third time this year – marking the first back-to-back rate cut in 13 years – and eyes more cuts in the wake of the worsening economic outlook.
- The Federal Reserve is also anticipated to lower borrowing costs further after a jumbo rate reduction in September, while weak inflation data from the UK solidified bets for a more aggressive easing by the Bank of England.
- Meanwhile, the tight race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris adds a layer of uncertainty, which, along with the risk of a further escalation of conflicts in the Middle East, lift the Gold price to a fresh all-time high.
- The Israeli military confirmed that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar had been killed on Wednesday after a “year-long pursuit”, while the Iran-backed Hezbollah announced a new and escalating phase in its war with Israel.
- Data published by the US Census Bureau on Thursday showed that Retail Sales increased by 0.4% in September, surpassing market expectations for a 0.3% monthly gain and a 0.1% rise recorded in the previous month.
- Separately, the US Labor Department reported that Initial Jobless Claims, after hitting the highest level in more than a year, fell to 241K in the week that ended October 12 against the anticipated reading of 260 K.
- Furthermore, the Philadelphia Federal Reserve's manufacturing sector survey revealed that the business conditions index rose from 1.7 to 10.3 in October, beating consensus estimates by a wide margin.
- The data suggested that the economy remains on solid footing and reaffirmed bets for a less aggressive Fed policy easing, lifting the US bond yields and the US Dollar, albeit doing little to dent demand for the XAU/USD.
- Meanwhile, the markets react little to the latest Chinese macro data, which showed that the world's second-largest economy expanded by 0.9% in the third quarter of 2024, while the annual growth rate stood at 4.6%.
- Traders now look to the US housing market data – Building Permits and Housing Starts – and Fed Governor Christopher Waller's scheduled speech to grab short-term opportunities on the last day of the week.
Technical Outlook: Gold price finds acceptance above $2,700, technical setup supports prospects for further gains
From a technical perspective, a sustained move beyond the $2,700 mark comes on the back of this week's breakout above the $2,670-2,672 supply zone and could be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders. This, along with the fact that oscillators on the daily chart are holding in positive territory and are still away from being in the overbought zone, suggests that the path of least resistance for the Gold price is to the upside.
On the flip side, any meaningful corrective slide now seems to find decent support near the $2,662-2,660 horizontal zone ahead of the $2,647-2,646 area. A convincing break below the latter might prompt some technical selling and drag the Gold price to the $2,630 intermediate support en route to the $2,600 neighborhood. The latter should now act as a strong base for the XAU/USD and a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
Interest rates are charged by financial institutions on loans to borrowers and are paid as interest to savers and depositors. They are influenced by base lending rates, which are set by central banks in response to changes in the economy. Central banks normally have a mandate to ensure price stability, which in most cases means targeting a core inflation rate of around 2%. If inflation falls below target the central bank may cut base lending rates, with a view to stimulating lending and boosting the economy. If inflation rises substantially above 2% it normally results in the central bank raising base lending rates in an attempt to lower inflation.
Higher interest rates generally help strengthen a country’s currency as they make it a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
Higher interest rates overall weigh on the price of Gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold instead of investing in an interest-bearing asset or placing cash in the bank. If interest rates are high that usually pushes up the price of the US Dollar (USD), and since Gold is priced in Dollars, this has the effect of lowering the price of Gold.
The Fed funds rate is the overnight rate at which US banks lend to each other. It is the oft-quoted headline rate set by the Federal Reserve at its FOMC meetings. It is set as a range, for example 4.75%-5.00%, though the upper limit (in that case 5.00%) is the quoted figure. Market expectations for future Fed funds rate are tracked by the CME FedWatch tool, which shapes how many financial markets behave in anticipation of future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.
