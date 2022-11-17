- Gold price remains pressured after reversing from three-month high the previous day.
- Mildly bid US Dollar, firmer Treasury yields favor XAUUSD bears amid sluggish sentiment.
- Downside break of fortnight-old bullish channel teases sellers.
Gold price (XAUUSD) holds onto the previous day’s bearish bias around $1,773 despite sluggish markets on early Thursday. The yellow metal’s latest weakness could be linked to the US Dollar’s rebound, as well as a technical breakdown.
US Dollar Index (DXY) snaps a two-day downtrend as it seesaws around 106.40 by the press time. In doing so, the greenback’s gauge versus six major currencies traces the recently firmer US Treasury yields. The benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields rose 1.2 basis points (bps) to 3.70% while printing the first positive in four days by the press time.
The upbeat prints of the US Retail Sales for October and mixed comments from the US Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers seem to underpin the DXY’s latest rebound, which in turn weighs on the gold price.
That said, US Retail Sales growth rose by 1.3% MoM in October versus 1.0% expected and 0.0% prior. On the other hand, Kansas City Fed President Esther George and Fed Governor Christopher Waller both favored smaller increases in the benchmark rates going forward whereas San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly mentioned challenges to the US economic growth.
Elsewhere, the Covid woes in China and a tug of war between the US Republicans and Democrats in the Midterm Elections seem to keep the traders on their toes
While portraying the mood, the S&P 500 Futures print mild gains but the Asia-Pacific equities trace mixed by the press time.
Looking forward, the aforementioned risk catalysts may direct the gold price amid a lack of major data events ahead of the US Weekly Jobless Claims and Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey for November.
Technical analysis
Gold price justifies the rejection of a two-week-long bullish channel by printing mild losses. Also keeping the sellers hopeful are bearish MACD signals and the RSI’s retreat from the overbought territory.
However, a one-week-old ascending support line near $1,767 restricts the quote’s immediate downside, a break of which could quickly drag the pair toward the 50-SMA level surrounding $1,737.
It’s worth noting, however, that the six-week-old horizontal support zone between $1,730 and $1,722 could challenge the XAUUSD bears afterward.
Alternatively, an upside break of the $1,787 hurdle could reverse the latest bearish signal and direct gold buyers toward the $1,800 threshold. Following that, August month’s high near $1,808 could act as the last defense of the XAUUSD bears.
Gold price: Four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1773.52
|Today Daily Change
|-0.80
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05%
|Today daily open
|1774.32
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1686.4
|Daily SMA50
|1679.63
|Daily SMA100
|1713.68
|Daily SMA200
|1802.83
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1785.09
|Previous Daily Low
|1770.41
|Previous Weekly High
|1768.17
|Previous Weekly Low
|1664.76
|Previous Monthly High
|1729.58
|Previous Monthly Low
|1617.35
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1776.02
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1779.48
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1768.12
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1761.93
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1753.44
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1782.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1791.29
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1797.48
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
