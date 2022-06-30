- Gold languished near a two-week low amid the prospects for aggressive Fed rate hikes.
- Recession fears, sliding US bond yields, modest USD weakness extended some support.
- The recent repeated failures near the 200-day SMA support prospects for further losses.
Gold traded with a mild negative bias for the fourth successive day on Thursday and languished near a two-week low touched the previous day. The XAUUSD was last seen hovering around the $1,816 region and was pressured by the prospects for more aggressive rate hikes by the Fed.
Speaking at the ECB's annual forum on Wednesday, Powell said that the US economy is well-positioned to handle tighter policy and that the US central bank remains focused on getting inflation under control. Adding to this, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said that policymakers should act forcefully to curb price pressures. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that continued acting as a headwind for the non-yielding gold.
That said, a combination of factors held back traders from placing aggressive bearish bets and limited any deeper losses for the XAUUSD. at least for the time being. Despite the Fed's hawkish outlook, the US dollar struggled to capitalize on its two-day-old positive trend amid the ongoing decline in the US Treasury bond yields. This, along with the prevalent risk-off mood, offered some support to the safe-haven gold amid recession fears.
The market sentiment remains fragile amid concerns that rapidly rising interest rates and tighter financial conditions would pose challenges to global economic growth. This continued weighing on investors' sentiment, which was evident from a sea of red across the equity markets and underpinned traditional safe-haven assets.
The mixed fundamental backdrop warrants some caution before positioning for any further depreciating move, through the technical set-up favours bearish traders. The recent attempted recovery moves have repeatedly faced rejection near the very important 200-day SMA and suggest that the bearish trend for gold prices might still be far from over.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the Core PCE Price Index - the Fed's preferred inflation gauge - and the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims. This, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD price dynamics. Apart from this, the broader risk sentiment might provide a fresh impetus to gold.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1815.96
|Today Daily Change
|-1.67
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|1817.63
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1838.05
|Daily SMA50
|1852.77
|Daily SMA100
|1891.98
|Daily SMA200
|1844.92
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1833.11
|Previous Daily Low
|1812.09
|Previous Weekly High
|1847.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|1816.99
|Previous Monthly High
|1909.83
|Previous Monthly Low
|1786.94
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1820.12
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1825.08
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1808.78
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1799.92
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1787.76
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1829.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1841.96
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1850.82
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide to fresh two-week lows near 1.0400
Following a short-lasting recovery attempt in the early European session, EUR/USD has met fresh bearish pressure and declined toward 1.0400. The dollar continues to gather strength amid risk aversion as investors await the PCE inflation data from the US.
GBP/USD stays below 1.2150 ahead of US data
GBP/USD is having a tough time gaining traction and trades below 1.2150 on Thursday as the dollar holds its ground in the risk-averse market environment. The US Bureau of Economic Analysis' PCE inflation data will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
Gold stays on the back foot, retreats toward $1,810
Gold has lost its traction and declined toward $1,810 following a consolidation phase in the early European session. Although the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1%, the broad-based dollar strength weighs on XAU/USD.
Breaking: Bitcoin price drops below $19,000
Bitcoin price has breached a critical area of support over the past few hours, dipping below $19,000. Transaction history shows that a large number of addresses acquired BTC above $20,000.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!