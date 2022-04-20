“So far, gold has been holding its own pretty well against the increased yields and interest rates/rate expectations. Demand for gold as a safe-haven amid the Ukraine war and as a store of value in view of the high inflation has been and remains solid. This is also reflected in the ongoing (considerable) ETF inflows. For as long as this group of investors remains loyal to gold, we would not overestimate the setback.”

“Gold’s fall is probably due to the continued rise in bond yields. Yields on ten-year US Treasuries have meanwhile climbed to just shy of 3%, their highest level since December 2018. As a result, real interest rates have likewise risen further and reached zero.”

Gold Price has fallen to $1,940 as rising bond yields put the yellow metal under pressure. Strategists at Commerzbank would not overestimate the setback as ETF inflows are sill ongoing, showing that investors remain loyal to gold.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.