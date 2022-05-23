- Gold continued scaling higher on Monday and climbed to a near two-week high.
- Broad-based USD weakness was seen as a key factor that underpinned the XAUUSD.
- The risk-on mood, rising US bond yields might cap any further gains for the metal.
Gold kicked off the new week on a positive note and build on its recent goodish rebound from the $1,786 region, or the lowest level since late January touched last Monday. The XAUUSD extended its steady intraday ascent through the first half of the European session and climbed to a nearly two-week high, around the $1,863 zone in the last hour.
Given that at least 50 bps Fed rate hike move over the next two meetings is already priced, investors continued to unwind bets for any further US dollar gains. In fact, the key USD Index dropped to a near one-month low, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor that benefitted the dollar-denominated gold. That said, a combination of factors might keep a lid on any further gains for the precious metal, warranting caution for aggressive bullish traders.
Hopes that loosening COVID-19 lockdowns in China could boost the global economy remained supportive of the risk-on impulse. This was evident from a generally positive tone around the equity markets and reinforced by an uptick in the US Treasury bond yields, which could act as a headwind for the traditional safe-haven gold. Apart from this, expectations for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed might further contribute to capping the XAUUSD.
Investors seem convinced that the US central bank would need to take more drastic action to bring inflation under control. Hence, the market focus would remain glued to the release of the minutes from the latest FOMC monetary policy meeting on Wednesday. Traders will further take cues from important US macro data due during the latter half of the week before placing aggressive directional bets.
In the meantime, the USD price dynamics will play a key role in influencing intraday movement for gold prices. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment and the US bond yields would be looked upon for some short-term opportunities around the XAUUSD amid absent relevant market moving economic releases from the US.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1861.64
|Today Daily Change
|15.04
|Today Daily Change %
|0.81
|Today daily open
|1846.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1858.85
|Daily SMA50
|1909.57
|Daily SMA100
|1884.56
|Daily SMA200
|1838.11
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1849.45
|Previous Daily Low
|1832.41
|Previous Weekly High
|1849.45
|Previous Weekly Low
|1786.94
|Previous Monthly High
|1998.43
|Previous Monthly Low
|1872.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1842.94
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1838.92
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1836.19
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1825.78
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1819.15
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1853.23
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1859.86
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1870.27
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
