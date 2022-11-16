- Gold is hanging on a thread as the US Dollar catches a corrective bid.
- Gold is meeting resistance and the backside of a key trendline.
The Gold price has stalled on the bid in Tokyo, falling by 0.10% at the time of writing. XAUUSD has fallen from a high of $1,781.48 to a low of $1,775.97, capped within a potential ceiling of the recent bullish correction. The yellow metal did perk up on the back of rising geopolitical risks and a weaker USD from the start of the session.
Reports of Russian missiles crossing into Poland weighed on risk sentiment during the New York mid-day session. US stocks were turning into a sea of red with the benchmarks heading south as per the SP 500 index:
Poland news creates volatility
However, the sentiment was mixed due to the possibility that this was not a direct attack by Russia and a false alarm.
A Polish reporter was quoted on the blasts:
''My sources in the services say that what hit Przewowo is most likely the remains of a [Russian] rocket shot down by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.'' The doubts over the intentions of Russia to bomb Poland put a bid back into markets:
Polish President Andrzej Duda said that what happened was a one-off incident, adding that there were no indications that there will be a repeat of today's incident.
Meanwhile, investor demand was also supported by a weaker USD which was sparked by the lower-than-expected producer price inflation. The DXY fell to its lowest since mid-August around 105.35 and was on track to test the August 10 low near 104.636.
US Dollar corrects PPI lead drop
US yields reacted accordingly to the PPI whereby the headline came in at 8.0% vs. 8.3% expected and a revised 8.4% (was 8.5%) in September. The core came in at 6.7% YoY vs. 7.2% expected and actual in September. The data has buffered the idea that the Fed is closer to a pivot than ever before. However, the bulls have moved in and are treading water again as the US Dollar catches a sage haven bid:
As for the yellow metal, ''isn't out of the woods just yet,'' according to analysts at TD Securities. ''We find a rally towards the $1850/oz mark would still be supported by CTA short covering, which points to continued squeeze risks in gold should the US dollar continue to weaken. In contrast, the bar for CTAs to add to their shorts once more is more elevated.''
Gold technical analysis
The 4-hour chart shows the price dangling over the edge of the rally in resistance and on the back side of the prior micro trendline. This would be expected to lead to a phase of distribution on the lower time frames where bears can be looking for an optimal entry according to the mid-week set ups that may, or may not, present themselves.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUDUSD stays pressured near 0.6750 amid geopolitical woes, NATO in focus
AUDUSD is trading under pressure around 0.6750, despite the upbeat Australian wages data on Wednesday. The pair remains on the back foot amid risk-aversion and the US Dollar demand, as geopolitical tensions loom following the missile strike in Poland. NATO meeting eyed.
EURUSD: Bulls meet a key area of resistance ahead of NATO meeting
EURUSD bulls look for a break of 1.0350 on a closing basis on the daily chart. Broad-based US Dollar strength and risk-off flow on fresh geopolitical tensions surrounding Poland leave the pair struggling ahead of the NATO meeting and US data.
Gold bears are moving in at a key resistance
The Gold price has stalled on the bid in Tokyo, falling by 0.10% at the time of writing. XAUUSD has fallen from a high of $1,781.48 to a low of $1,775.97, capped within a potential ceiling of the recent bullish correction.
Ripple: Russian missiles striking Poland could provoke a selloff
XRP price could suffer an unexpected blow as the war between Russia and Ukraine has broadened into Polish territory. Key levels have been defined to guage XRP's next potential move. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above $0.46
Federal Reserve note suffers pivotal breakdown
While investors continue to await a possible Federal Reserve pivot toward monetary easing, the pivot has already occurred in major asset markets, including precious metals. Last week was indeed pivotal for multiple asset classes.