Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD's rally loses steam below $4,500

Gold (XAU/USD) posts moderate losses on Wednesday and keeps trading near Tuesday’s high, at $4,500, with investors bidding their time ahead of the release of US employment data. Technical indicators, however, are starting to turn lower, which suggests that the precious metal’s rally might be losing momentum.



Geopolitical tensions between Japan and China, and a broadly flat US Dollar Index, are keeping Gold’s downside attempts limited. The focus now is on the US ADP Employment figures and the JOLTS Job Openings, which will set the tone for the Nonfarm Payrolls, and shed some light on the US Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy plans

Technical Analysis: Technical indicators are turning lower

XAU/USD is trading at $4,465, at a short distance from Tuesday's high, at $4,500, although the lower high coupled with the weakening technical indicators suggests the posibility of a bearish reversal. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) cools from recent peaks but remains in positive territory. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 58.72 stands above its midline, reinforcing a modest upside bias.



Bulls, however, need to break¡ $4,500 to confirm the upside trend and shift the focus towards the record highs, at the $4,550 area. On the downside, the December 30, January 2 highs, near $4,405, are likely to provide some support ahead of the December 31 low, at $4,275, and the early December lows, at $4,175.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)