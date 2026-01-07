TRENDING:
ADP Report
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD's rally loses steam below $4,500

  • Gold ticks down after failing to break $4,500 on Tuesday.
  • Tuesday's lower high and weakening momentum indicators are hinting at a potential bearish reversal.
  • Markets remain calm on Wednesday, with investors awaiting US employment data.
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD's rally loses steam below $4,500
Guillermo AlcalaGuillermo AlcalaFXStreet

Gold (XAU/USD) posts moderate losses on Wednesday and keeps trading near Tuesday’s high, at $4,500, with investors bidding their time ahead of the release of US employment data. Technical indicators, however, are starting to turn lower, which suggests that the precious metal’s rally might be losing momentum.

Geopolitical tensions between Japan and China, and a broadly flat US Dollar Index, are keeping Gold’s downside attempts limited. The focus now is on the US ADP Employment figures and the JOLTS Job Openings, which will set the tone for the Nonfarm Payrolls, and shed some light on the US Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy plans

Technical Analysis: Technical indicators are turning lower

Chart Analysis XAU/USD

XAU/USD is trading at $4,465, at a short distance from Tuesday's high, at $4,500, although the lower high coupled with the weakening technical indicators suggests the posibility of a bearish reversal. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) cools from recent peaks but remains in positive territory. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 58.72 stands above its midline, reinforcing a modest upside bias.

Bulls, however, need to break¡ $4,500 to confirm the upside trend and shift the focus towards the record highs, at the $4,550 area. On the downside, the December 30, January 2 highs, near $4,405, are likely to provide some support ahead of the December 31 low, at $4,275, and the early December lows, at $4,175.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)

Gold FAQs

Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.

Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.

Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.

The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.

Author

Guillermo Alcala

Graduated in Communication Sciences at the Universidad del Pais Vasco and Universiteit van Amsterdam, Guillermo has been working as financial news editor and copywriter in diverse Forex-related firms, like FXStreet and Kantox.

More from Guillermo Alcala
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD eases below 1.1700 after EU inflation data

EUR/USD eases below 1.1700 after EU inflation data

EUR/USD struggles to gain traction and trades below 1.1700 on Wednesday. The pair faces headwinds from softer Eurozone inflation data, which weigh on the Euro. Meanwhile, the US Dollar remains quiet ahead of key macroeconomic data releases, limiting the pair's volatility.

GBP/USD hovers around 1.3500 ahead of US data

GBP/USD hovers around 1.3500 ahead of US data

GBP/USD loses ground to gyrate around 1.3500 on Wednesday after registering modest gains in the previous session. The pair treads water as the US Dollar struggles ahead of the US ADP Employment Change, JOLTS Job Openings and ISM Services Purchasing Managers’ Index due later in the day.

Gold remains depressed below $4,500 as key US macro data looms

Gold remains depressed below $4,500 as key US macro data looms

Gold stays under bearish pressure on Wednesday and trades well below $4,500 after posting strong gains to start the week. Market participants await employment and ISM Services PMI data from the US, which could influence the market pricing of the Fed's policy outlook.

ADP Employment Report set to show moderate rebound in December after November’s drop

ADP Employment Report set to show moderate rebound in December after November’s drop

The Automatic Data Processing Research Institute will release its monthly Employment Change Report for December on Wednesday. The ADP report is expected to show that the United States economy created 45,000 jobs in the last month of 2025, to offset the 32.000 net employment loss seen in November.

Implications of US intervention in Venezuela

Implications of US intervention in Venezuela

Events in Venezuela are top of mind for market participants, and while developments are associated with an elevated degree of uncertainty, we are not making any changes to our markets or economic forecasts as a result of the deposition of Nicolás Maduro. 

Aave Price Forecast: AAVE eyes bullish breakout as on-chain and derivatives data turns supportive

Aave Price Forecast: AAVE eyes bullish breakout as on-chain and derivatives data turns supportive

Aave (AAVE) price hovers around $172 on Wednesday, nearing the upper trendline of the falling parallel channel pattern. A break above this technical pattern favors the bulls.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers