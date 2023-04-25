Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD volatile, between stronger Dollar and lower Treasury yields

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Gold rebounds despite a stronger US Dollar.
  • Falling US Treasury yields are helping the yellow metal.
  • XAU/USD remains under the 20-day SMA, keeps avoiding daily close under $1.980.

Gold price rebounded sharply during the last hour, rising more than $10. XAU/USD bottomed at $1,975 and then jumped to $1,994. As of writing, it trades at $1,987 marginally lower for the day, on a volatile session. Despite the big swings, price remains in a recent familiar range.

Gold price rebound is losing momentum as the US Dollar prints fresh daily highs across the board. The DXY is up by 0.35%, trading at 101.70. At the same time, US Treasury yields are falling again. The US 10-year yields stands at 3.43% and the 2-year at 4.03%, both at two-week lows.

The combination of a stronger US Dollar and lower Treasury yields is favoring large swings in XAU/USD. Incoming economic data from the US, particularly Q1 GDP and consumer inflation on Thursday, could add fuel to volatility.

On a wider perspective, Gold is showing some signs of weakness as it remains below the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) which stands near $2,000. At the same time, it has avoided a daily close under $1,980. A close under the mentioned level would point to an extension of the bearish correction.

XAU/USD Daily chart

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1990.67
Today Daily Change 1.55
Today Daily Change % 0.08
Today daily open 1989.12
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1995.25
Daily SMA50 1922.41
Daily SMA100 1889.02
Daily SMA200 1801.78
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1990.91
Previous Daily Low 1974.13
Previous Weekly High 2015.13
Previous Weekly Low 1969.26
Previous Monthly High 2009.88
Previous Monthly Low 1809.46
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1984.5
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1980.54
Daily Pivot Point S1 1978.53
Daily Pivot Point S2 1967.94
Daily Pivot Point S3 1961.75
Daily Pivot Point R1 1995.31
Daily Pivot Point R2 2001.5
Daily Pivot Point R3 2012.09

 

 

