Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD volatile, between stronger Dollar and lower Treasury yields

On a wider perspective, Gold is showing some signs of weakness as it remains below the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) which stands near $2,000. At the same time, it has avoided a daily close under $1,980. A close under the mentioned level would point to an extension of the bearish correction.

The combination of a stronger US Dollar and lower Treasury yields is favoring large swings in XAU/USD. Incoming economic data from the US, particularly Q1 GDP and consumer inflation on Thursday, could add fuel to volatility.

Gold price rebound is losing momentum as the US Dollar prints fresh daily highs across the board. The DXY is up by 0.35%, trading at 101.70. At the same time, US Treasury yields are falling again. The US 10-year yields stands at 3.43% and the 2-year at 4.03%, both at two-week lows.

Gold price rebounded sharply during the last hour, rising more than $10. XAU/USD bottomed at $1,975 and then jumped to $1,994. As of writing, it trades at $1,987 marginally lower for the day, on a volatile session. Despite the big swings, price remains in a recent familiar range.

