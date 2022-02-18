Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to target $1,925 on a daily close above $1,910

Gold capitalized on safe-haven flows throughout this week. A daily close above $1,910 could open the door for additional gains toward $1,925, FXStreet’s Eren Sengezer reports.
XAU/USD's losses to remain limited unless a resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict
“Geopolitics is likely to remain the primary market driver next week. A de-escalation of tensions could trigger a risk rally and cause gold to come under heavy selling pressure. On the other hand, a prolonged threat of a Russian invasion could provide another boost to XAU/USD.”
“The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index will be featured in the US economic docket on Friday. On a yearly basis, the Core PCE Price Index is expected to edge lower to 4.8% in January. A stronger-than-forecast print could help the greenback find demand and weigh on XAU/USD but the market reaction is likely to remain short-lived as long as geopolitical uncertainties persist.”
“Gold needs to rise above $1,900 (static level, psychological level) and start using that level as support in order to extend its rally. On the upside, $1,910 (static level) aligns as the next bullish target ahead of $1,925 (static level).”
“Support are located at $1,870 (former resistance, static level), $1,850 (static level) and $1,838 (20-day SMA).”
See – Gold Price Forecast: Rate hikes no concern for XAU/USD – ANZ
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.1350 area on modest dollar strength
EUR/USD is edging lower toward 1.1350 as the cautious market mood helps the dollar stay resilient against its rivals ahead of the weekend. Ahead of Fedspeak and US President Biden's meeting with international leaders, the US Dollar Index is posting modest daily gains a little below 96.00.
GBP/USD struggles to gain traction, stays near 1.3600
GBP/USD is fluctuating in a relatively tight range around 1.3600 on Friday as investors asses the latest developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The upbeat data from the UK seems to have failed to provide a boost to the British pound.
Gold closes in on $1,900 amid souring market mood
Gold reversed its direction and rose toward $1,900 in the second half of the day with risk flows cooling off on reports claiming additional Russian troops were moving to the Ukrainian border. The 10-year US T-bond yield is down 1.5%, helping XAU/USD gain traction.
Decentraland price to revisit $4 as MANA approaches a launch pad
Decentraland price eyes a retest of $2.92 after rejection at the $3.39 resistance barrier. This downswing will allow MANA to trigger an ascent to the weekly resistance level at $3.86.
US Permission Granted: Retail Sales and Nonfarm Payrolls give the Fed options Premium
Consumer sentiment last month was the worst in almost a decade but depression did not keep anyone home. Consumer spending saw the largest gain in ten months.