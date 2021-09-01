Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to see further gains above the $1835 zone – Commerzbank

Gold’s rally higher has stalled around the 200-day moving average (DMA) at $1810 for now. Moves higher are still viewed as corrective only while the yellow metal remains below the $1835 region, according to Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank.
XAU/USD is oscillating around 200-DMA at $1810
“Gold has spent the past week consolidating around the 200-DMA at $1810. Dips back from here are indicated to remain shallow and should be contained ideally by $1781.”
“While above $1750, the 29th June low it will remain neutral to positive.”
“Key resistance is the mid-July high at $1834, and the 55-week ma at $1835.41, a move above here is needed to retest the $1856/57 4th June low and the $1871 2020-2021 downtrend.”
“Below $1750, support is found at $1679.80/$1677.83, and is reinforced by the $1670 June 2020 low.”
“Below $1670, XAU/USD would target the 2018-2021 uptrend at $1589.”
“The downtrend at $1871 guards the $1816.91 June high.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
