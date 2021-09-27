Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to average sub-$1600 in 2022 – Citibank

Analysts at Citigroup offer their price forecasts for gold and oil, with a bearish outlook on the bright metal for the next year.
“We are bearish spot and forward gold markets, forecasting a sub-$1,600/oz average in 2022.”
“See brent crude oil prices averaging $69/bbl in 2021, $67/bbl in 2022.”
“WTI crude oil prices averaging $66/bbl in 2021, $64/bbl in 2022.”
