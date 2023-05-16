Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD tests bullish impulse as United States data, debt ceiling talks loom

- Gold price struggles to defend the week-start corrective bounce amid mixed sentiment.
- Anxiety ahead of the top-tier United States data, debt ceiling talks prod XAU/USD buyers.
- US Dollar bears take a breather amid hawkish Federal Reserve talks.
- Upbeat China data, likely deadlock in the US debt ceiling negotiations tease the Gold buyers.
Gold Price (XAU/USD) prints mild losses around $2,015 as markets kick-start the key Tuesday on a cautious note. Also challenging the XAU/USD’s week-start corrective bounce are the mixed updates from the United States data and Federal Reserve (Fed) talks, not to forget unclear statements from the US policymakers ahead of the key debt ceiling talks scheduled for 19:00 GMT.
Gold price rises amid softer US Dollar, cautious optimism and China updates
Gold price licks its wounds, despite the latest retreat, after snapping a two-week uptrend in the last. In doing so, the precious metal benefits from the downbeat US Dollar and hopes for more demand from China, one of the key XAU/USD consumers. Also underpinning the Gold price upside could be the scheduling of the US debt ceiling negotiations after postponing the talks on Friday.
That said, the United States NY Empire State Manufacturing Index dropped to the lowest level since April 2020, to -31.8 for May, and joined mixed Fed talks to also weigh on the US Dollar.
Even so, the Federal Reserve (Fed) signals have been mostly upbeat as Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic told CNBC on Monday that there is still a long distance to go on inflation and added that they may have to "go up on rates," as reported by Reuters. On the contrary, Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Austan Goolsbee said in an interview with CNBC on Monday that a lot of impact of rate hikes is still in the pipeline. Furthermore, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari stated that signaled that the Fed has a long way to go to get inflation to 2.0%.
Elsewhere, the People's Bank of China’s optimism also underpins the Gold price upside. That said, PBOC keeps the one-year Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF) rates unchanged at 2.75%, per the latest update. Additionally, the Chinese central bank also released its quarterly economic report stating that China's economy isn’t experiencing deflation and that economic growth is set to rebound sharply.
Furthermore, the White House announced a meeting between President Joe Biden and Republican House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy to overcome the looming US default. Ahead of the event, the US policymakers appear somewhat optimistic about extending the debt ceiling limit before the June expiry.
Against this backdrop, Wall Street closed with mild gains and the US Treasury bond yields dribbled in a positive territory. That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) snapped a two-day uptrend while retreating from the five-week high.
Fears of US default weigh on XAU/USD amid pre-data anxiety
While the aforementioned catalysts allowed the Gold price to remain firmer, the market’s cautious mood recently prod the XAU/USD bulls.
It’s worth noting that the pre-data anxiety ahead of the key US fiscal talks and China’s Retail Sales and Industrial Production for April, as well as the US Retail Sales for the said month, appear to weigh on the Gold price.
More importantly, the latest comments from United States House Speaker Kevin McCarthy saying, “I don’t think we’re in a good place,” also seem to weigh on the Gold price, via fears of deadlock on the US debt ceiling extension as Republicans may stick to their demand.
Moving on, crucial statistics from China and the US may entertain the Gold traders before the key US debt ceiling talks. In case the US policymakers offer a positive surprise to the markets, the odds of witnessing a rally in the Gold price can’t be ruled out.
Gold price technical analysis
Gold price prods lower line of a two-month-old bullish channel as the XAU/USD traders brace for the key United States Retail Sales and debt ceiling negotiations among the US policymakers.
Given the steady Relative Strength Index (RSI) line, placed at 14, as well as the sluggish signals from the Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) indicator, the Gold price is likely to grind lower.
However, the 200-SMA adds strength to the $2005 support, making it the key for the XAU/USD bears to break before taking control.
Even if the Gold price drops below $2005, the $2,000 round figure may act as an extra filter towards the south before directing the XAU/USD towards the mid-April swing low of around $1,970.
On the flip side, a two-week-old descending resistance line, around $2,027 by the press time, guards the short-term Gold price recovery.
Following that, the previous monthly high of near $2,048 may check the XAU/USD run-up before directing the bulls to the recently flashed record top near $2,080.
It’s worth noting that the top line of the stated bullish channel, near $2,098 at the latest, precedes the $2,100 round figure to challenge Gold buyers afterward.
Overall, the Gold price is likely to grind higher unless sustaining the $2,000 breakdown.
Gold price: Four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|2014.41
|Today Daily Change
|-2.05
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10%
|Today daily open
|2016.46
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|2008.72
|Daily SMA50
|1975.65
|Daily SMA100
|1922.14
|Daily SMA200
|1822.15
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2022.18
|Previous Daily Low
|2007.36
|Previous Weekly High
|2048.27
|Previous Weekly Low
|2000.95
|Previous Monthly High
|2048.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|1949.83
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|2016.52
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|2013.02
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|2008.49
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|2000.51
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1993.67
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2023.31
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2030.15
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2038.13
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds toward 1.0850 as US Dollar loses momentum amid risk appetite Premium
The US Dollar lost momentum amid a rally in equity prices, helping the EUR/USD trim losses. The pair rose from weekly lows near 1.0800 toward the 1.0850; after finding support above the 100-day SMA. Still, the Euro is headed to the lowest daily close since late March.
GBP/USD off weekly lows, but unable to hold above 1.2500
GBP/USD managed to erase its daily losses and rose to 1.2510 before pulling back below 1.2500. Earlier, the pair had hit a multi-week low near 1.2420. The improving risk sentiment weighed on the US Dollar, which turned negative during the American session.
Gold: Bears maintain the pressure, $1,969.20 next in line Premium
Spot Gold extended its weekly decline to $1,974.99 a troy ounce, its lowest for May, bouncing just modestly after Wall Street’s opening and trading around $1,980.
Ordinals and BRC-20 tokens might end up driving Bitcoin price to $20,000
Bitcoin Ordinals, which enabled the possibility of creating NFTs on the world’s biggest cryptocurrency network, is starting to weigh on the network.
Target (TGT) Stock Earnings News: Profits beat the Street, but revenue remains flat
Target reported an impressive first quarter earnings beat early Wednesday, but shares barely budged as revenue grew just 0.6% from a year earlier.