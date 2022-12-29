Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD struggles to kiss $1,810 as risk-off mood remains solid

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
  • Gold price is struggling to surpass the crucial resistance of $1,810.00 amid a risk-off mood.
  • Fresh stipulations of arrivals from China from various nations are expected to strengthen the US Dollar Index.
  • A 40.00-60.00 range oscillation by the RSI (14) is hinting a consolidation ahead.

Gold price (XAU/USD) is facing barricades while attempting to surpass the immediate resistance of $1,810.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal is displaying an intraday inventory adjustment process, which is expected to display volatility expansion. The US Dollar Index (DXY) has displayed a recovery move after a steep correction to near 104.30.

It seems that fresh stipulations of arrivals from China from various nations, citing rising Covid-19 infections responsible for safety measures have improved the safe-haven’s appeal. The US Dollar Index has revived to near 104.40 and is expected to display more upside ahead. S&P500 futures are displaying a lackluster performance as trading activity is getting squeezed amid the festive season.

Meanwhile, 10-year US Treasury yields have corrected marginally to near 3.76% after a three-day rally. China’s Covid-inspired caution in the global markets has trimmed the demand for US government bonds. Going forward, investors will keep an eye on the release of the weekly Initial Jobless Claims data. For the past week, the United States economy reported an increment in fresh claims by 216K.

Gold technical analysis

On a two-hour scale, the Gold price is trading in a Rising Channel chart pattern that signals volatility contraction. The upper portion of the aforementioned chart pattern is placed from November 15 high at $1,786.55 while the lower portion is plotted from November 28 low at $1,739.82.

The precious metal has picked strength after dropping to near the 100-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1,802.20. Also, the 200-EMA at $1,793.35 is aiming higher, which indicates that the upside bias is still solid.

Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in a 40.00-60.00 range, which signals that Gold price is awaiting a fresh trigger for a decisive move.

Gold two-hour chart

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1807.44
Today Daily Change 3.06
Today Daily Change % 0.17
Today daily open 1804.38
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1795.02
Daily SMA50 1742.79
Daily SMA100 1722.55
Daily SMA200 1781.68
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1814.65
Previous Daily Low 1797.11
Previous Weekly High 1823.84
Previous Weekly Low 1783.84
Previous Monthly High 1786.55
Previous Monthly Low 1616.69
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1803.81
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1807.95
Daily Pivot Point S1 1796.11
Daily Pivot Point S2 1787.84
Daily Pivot Point S3 1778.57
Daily Pivot Point R1 1813.65
Daily Pivot Point R2 1822.92
Daily Pivot Point R3 1831.19

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

