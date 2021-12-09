Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD struggles near weekly low amid renewed USD buying

Gold witnessed some selling for the second successive day on Thursday amid a stronger USD.

A weaker tone around the equity markets could limit deeper losses for the safe-haven metal.

The market focus remains glued to the US consumer inflation figures, due for release on Friday.

Following a brief consolidation through the early part of the trading action, gold witnessed a fresh selling on Thursday and retreated further from a one-week high touched in the previous day. The intraday selling picked up pace during the early North American session and dragged the XAU/USD back closer to the weekly low, below the $1,775 level in the last hour. This marked the second successive day of a negative move and was sponsored by renewed US dollar buying interest, which tends to drive flows away from the dollar-denominated commodity.

The USD was back in demand and reversed a part of the overnight profit-taking slide amid hawkish Fed expectations. Investors seem convinced that the Fed would be forced to tighten its monetary policy sooner rather than later to contain stubbornly high inflation. This was seen as another factor that undermined demand for non-yielding gold. That said, the risk-off impulse – as depicted by a generally weaker tone around the equity markets – extended some support to traditional safe-haven assets and helped limit losses for the XAU/USD.

Mixed headlines on the Omicron variant of the coronavirus kept a lid on the recent optimism. BioNTech and Pfizer said on Wednesday that a three-shot course of their COVID-19 vaccine was able to neutralise the Omicron variant in a laboratory test. This, however, was overshadowed by the fact that the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday imposed fresh COVID-19 restrictions in England to slow the spread of the new variant. This, along with escalating geopolitical tensions, tempered investors' appetite for perceived riskier assets.

Investors might also refrain from placing aggressive bets, rather prefer to wait for a fresh catalyst from Friday's release of the latest US consumer inflation figures. The US CPI report will be looked upon for fresh clues about the Fed's next policy move strategy on interest rate hikes. This, in turn, will influence the USD price dynamics and gold prices heading into next week's FOMC monetary policy meeting. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a strong follow-through selling before positioning for any further depreciating move.

Technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the overnight rejection near a technically significant 200-day SMA and the subsequent downfall favours bearish traders. Gold seems poised to prolong its recent corrective slide from a multi-month high and retest the monthly swing low, around the $1,762 area touched last week.

On the flip side, a sustained strength beyond the 200-DMA, which coincides with 100-day SMA, is needed to support prospects for any meaningful upside. Spot prices could then surpass the $1,800 mark and test the next relevant resistance near the $1,810-15 supply zone. The momentum could further get extended towards the $1,832-34 strong horizontal barrier, which should act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.

Gold daily chart

Key levels to watch