- Gold price holds lower ground near one-week low after two-day downtrend.
- Mixed sentiment, anxiety ahead of Fed Minutes kept XAU/USD on the back foot.
- Recession talks gained major attention, China, Europe in focus.
- FOMC Minutes will be eyed closely to confirm 75 bps rate hike in September.
Gold price (XAU/USD) prints a three-day downtrend as it grinds lower around $1,775 during the initial hours of Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the precious metal fades the late Tuesday’s bounce off $1,772 as traders turn cautious ahead of today’s key Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting minutes.
That said, fears of economic slowdown, mainly emanating from China and Europe, join firmer Treasury yields and positive equities to confuse the traders. It’s worth noting that the US dollar also retreated amid the market’s indecision.
US Dollar Index (DXY) refreshed its three-week high before reversing from 106.94. The greenback’s gauge versus six major currencies previously benefited from the flight to safety as China’s readiness for multiple measures to tame recession woes joined Europe’s signals to renew the nuclear deal with Iran while pushing back plans for the closure of Germany’s last three nuclear power plants. On the same line was the Washington Post (WaPo) news that mentioned that Chinese authorities ordered factories to suspend production in several major manufacturing regions to preserve electricity, as the country face the worst heat wave in six decades.
Elsewhere, US Industrial Production grew 0.6% in July versus 0.3% expected and upwardly revised 0.0% prior whereas Building Permits also increased to 1.674M MoM during the stated month versus 1.656 market expectations and 1.696M previous readings. It should be noted that the Housing Starts dropped to 1.446M from 1.599M prior and 1.54M expected. On a different page, UK’s employment numbers failed to impress traders while Canada’s inflation matched consensus. Further, ZEW Sentiment data from Germany and Europe came in weaker for Economic Sentiment but improved a bit for Current Situation.
Amid these plays, Wall Street managed to close on a positive side, despite retreating by the end of the day. That said, the US 10-year Treasury yields snapped a two-day downtrend by regaining 2.80% at the latest.
Moving on, headlines surrounding China and inflation may entertain XAU/USD traders but major attention will be given to the Minute Statement wherein traders are more interested in the hints of a 75 basis point (bps) rate hike in September.
Also read: FOMC July Minutes Preview: Can it influence September Fed rate hike expectations?
Technical analysis
Gold defends the early week's downside break of the 50-day EMA amid steady RSI and receding bullish bias of the MACD, suggesting further weakness in XAU/USD prices.
That said, the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the April-July downtrend, near $1,755, is likely immediate support for the yellow metal.
Following that, multiple levels around $1,740 and $1,710 could entertain the commodity bears ahead of targeting the yearly low near $1,680.
Meanwhile, the 50-EMA level near $1,784 restricts the immediate upside of the gold price before the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level near $1,803.
It’s worth noting, however, that a convergence of the 200-EMA, descending trend line from late April and a one-month-old upward sloping resistance line highlight $1,820-25 as the key hurdle for the bulls to cross to retake control.
Gold: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1775.5
|Today Daily Change
|-4.20
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24%
|Today daily open
|1779.7
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1758.01
|Daily SMA50
|1781.91
|Daily SMA100
|1835.92
|Daily SMA200
|1841.91
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1802.51
|Previous Daily Low
|1773.01
|Previous Weekly High
|1807.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|1770.9
|Previous Monthly High
|1814.37
|Previous Monthly Low
|1680.91
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1784.28
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1791.24
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1767.64
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1755.57
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1738.14
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1797.14
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1814.57
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1826.64
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggles above 0.7000 as traders await Aussie Wage Price Index, FOMC Minutes
AUD/USD portrays the market’s anxiety as it seesaws around 0.7020 ahead of the key Australia wage price data and the FOMC meeting minutes on early Wednesday in Asia. The risk barometer pair dropped during the last two days amid recession and geopolitical fears before bouncing off a one-week low in late Tuesday.
EUR/USD bears eye a break below 1.0141 for the sessions ahead
EUR/USD is trading at 1.0166 after a day where the US dollar was little changed against a basket of currencies with key data events ahead including the US Retail Sales and minutes from the Federal Reserve's July meeting on Wednesday.
Gold stays pressured towards $1,755 ahead of Fed Minutes
Gold price prints a three-day downtrend as it grinds lower around $1,775 during the initial hours of Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the precious metal fades the late Tuesday’s bounce off $1,772 as traders turn cautious ahead of today’s key FOMC meeting minutes.
Solana: How high can the X-wave rally?
Solana price has fallen into a supportive level on the Relative Strength Index on larger time frames. Solana price could rally an additional 80% under conservative macro conditions. Invalidation of the uptrend scenario is a breach of the low at $25.78.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!