Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD stays defensive above $1,920 support as US Dollar steadies ahead of Fed, NFP

- Gold price bounces off intraday low but stays directionless after closely missing the bear’s entry in the week.
- China’s return boosts Asia-Pacific shares, S&P 500 Futures bear the burden of firmer yields.
- XAU/USD bulls appear running out of steam even as Fed’s dovish hike, downbeat expectations from US NFP probe bears.
Gold price (XAU/USD) aptly portrays the market’s cautious mood ahead of top-tier data/events during early Monday.
The metal rose in the last six weeks before losing the upside momentum at the latest. The reason for the quote’s recent sluggish moves could be linked to the market’s indecision as major central bank events and the US jobs report occupy the weekly economic calendar.
It’s worth noting that China’s return from the one-week-long Lunar New Year (LNY) holidays bring some good news as the nation’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) signaled the end of the Covid wave. On the same line could be the could jump in the Chinese festive demand, of around 12.2% versus the year ago, as well as readiness to bolster economic growth via lending tools, spending and higher imports.
Elsewhere, mixed concerns surrounding the US inflation and growth challenge the Federal Reserve (Fed) in defending its hawkish policy, which in turn keeps the Gold buyers hopeful. Furthermore, the European Central Bank’s (ECB) comparatively more hawkish stand probes the US Dollar’s latest rebound and hence exerts downside pressure on the XAU/USD.
Amid these plays, the US Treasury bond yields grind higher but the stock futures print mild losses. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific shares grind higher but the US Dollar Index (DXY) struggles to extend a two-day recovery.
Looking forward, January’s official PMIs from China, up for publishing on Tuesday, could offer immediate directions to Gold price ahead of Wednesday’s Fed meeting and Friday’s US jobs report. Overall, the Fed’s inability to convince hawks could weigh on the pair.
Gold price technical analysis
Gold price fades the previous day’s bounce off a one-month-old ascending support line, taking rounds to the 50-Simple Moving Average (SMA) level surrounding $1,928 by the press time.
Although the receding bearish bias of the MACD and multiple bounces off the aforementioned support line defends the XAU/USD buyers. Steady RSI (14) and recently sluggish momentum teases Gold sellers of late.
That said, a clear downside break of the stated support line, close to $1,920 by the press time, appears necessary for the Gold sellers to take entry.
Following that, the $1,900 threshold and the January 18 swing low near $1,896 could lure the XAU/USD bears.
Alternatively, Gold buyers need to cross the one-week-old horizontal hurdle of around $1,945 to retake control.
Gold price: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1930.4
|Today Daily Change
|3.72
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19%
|Today daily open
|1926.68
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1896.14
|Daily SMA50
|1829.25
|Daily SMA100
|1755.29
|Daily SMA200
|1775.48
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1935.1
|Previous Daily Low
|1916.73
|Previous Weekly High
|1949.27
|Previous Weekly Low
|1911.45
|Previous Monthly High
|1833.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1765.89
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1923.75
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1928.08
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1917.24
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1907.8
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1898.87
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1935.61
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1944.54
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1953.98
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD refreshes day’s low below 0.7100 amid risk-off mood
The AUD/USD pair has refreshed its day’s low at 0.7083 as investors have turned risk-averse amid the interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve (Fed) this week. The US Dollar Index (DXY) has displayed a wild gyration in a 101.40-101.57 range as the volatility is accelerating dramatically.
EUR/USD reflects market tension around 1.0870 ahead of German GDP, Fed vs. ECB battle
EUR/USD treads water around 1.0870-60 as markets remain on a dicey floor ahead of the key central bank meetings and data. Adding strength to the market’s indecision could be the return of China and fears of a softer growth number from Germany.
Gold stays defensive above $1,920 support as US Dollar steadies ahead of Fed, NFP
Gold price (XAU/USD) aptly portrays the market’s cautious mood ahead of top-tier data/events during early Monday. The metal rose in the last six weeks before losing the upside momentum at the latest.
Why Ethereum bears need to be cautious about shorting ETH before $2,000
Ethereum price has been consolidating after the January rally subsided after three weeks. This tightening continues even after BTC shot up 3% over the weekend. Therefore, a short-term spike in buying pressure should is likely. This move could propel ETH to tag immediate hurdles, liquidating early bears.
Big risk this week Fed hikes 50 points
While the entire global investment community is apparently very excited about the US Federal Reserve slowing its rate increases to 25 point increments, there are strong reasons for arguing why another 50 point rate hike, or two, are still on the Fed menu.