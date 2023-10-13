Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD soars above $1925 amid escalating Middle East tensions, dovish Fed

- Gold prices (XAU/USD) surge, trading at $1,929.20, reflecting a gain of over 3% amidst the escalating Israel-Palestine conflict.
- Shift from aerial to ground operations in Gaza by Israel intensifies geopolitical tensions, bolstering safe-haven assets.
- Deteriorating US Consumer Sentiment and dovish remarks from Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker apply pressure to US Treasury yields.
Gold price (XAU/USD) is sustaining an outstanding rally on Friday as geopolitical tensions rise in the conflict between Israel and Palestine. Traders seeking safety flock towards the yellow metal amid times of uncertainty, while the Greenback (USD) is also advancing. The XAU/USD is trading at $1,929.20 a troy ounce, gains more than 3%, after bouncing from daily lows of $1,868.69
XAU/USD approaches $2,000 as investors seek safe havens amidst geopolitical strife and deteriorating US Consumer Sentiment
XAU/USD found dip buyers as Gold prices rose more than 3% on developments that Israel is shifting from air to ground operations in the Gaza strip, spurring fears the conflict could spill toward other regions in the Middle East. Consequently, safe-haven assets remain bid towards the weekend, with the non-yielding metal's chances of hitting the $2,000 mark increasing.
In the meantime, economic data from the United States (US) witnessed that Consumer Sentiment amongst Americans continues to deteriorate, according to the University of Michigan (UoM) October survey. Aside from this, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker commented that no additional rate hikes “are likely” to be needed.
Consequently, US Treasury bond yields decelerated, particularly the US 10-year Real Yields, which remain at 2.289%, falling seven basis points, following the footsteps of the 10-year benchmark note, yielding 4.629%, down 7 basis points.
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index (DXY) advances 0.08% and sits at 106.66, usually a headwind for Gold prices, with both safe-haven, which generally correlates negatively, moving in tandem to the upside.
XAU/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The ongoing Gold rally witnessed the yellow metal climbing above the 20, 50, and 100-day moving averages (DMAs), with buyers targeting the 200-DMA at $1929.47. A decisive break of the latter could propel Gold toward the $1950 psychological area before aiming toward a July 20 swing high of $1987.42. Conversely, failure at the 200-DMA could expose XAU/USD to selling pressure and drag the precious metal towards the confluence of the 50-DMA and the $1900 figure.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1928.49
|Today Daily Change
|59.83
|Today Daily Change %
|3.20
|Today daily open
|1868.66
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1877.98
|Daily SMA50
|1901.59
|Daily SMA100
|1923.42
|Daily SMA200
|1928.69
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1885.15
|Previous Daily Low
|1867.95
|Previous Weekly High
|1849.16
|Previous Weekly Low
|1810.51
|Previous Monthly High
|1953.01
|Previous Monthly Low
|1846.37
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1874.52
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1878.58
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1862.69
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1856.72
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1845.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1879.89
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1891.12
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1897.09
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
