Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD slumps to near $4,050 as traders pare dovish Fed bets

Gold price (XAU/USD) trades 0.5% lower to near $4,052.00 during the European trading session on Thursday. The yellow metal faces selling pressure as traders have trimmed bets supporting an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in the December policy meeting.

The CME FedWatch tool shows that the probability of the Fed cutting interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.50%-3.75% in the December meeting has diminished to 32.8% from 50.1% seen on Tuesday.

The scenario of the Fed holding interest rates steady bodes poorly for non-yielding assets, such as Gold.

Fed dovish bets eased significantly on Wednesday after the release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes of the October meeting, which showed signs that policymakers are not comfortable with the option of reducing interest rates in the December meeting.

“Most participants noted further rate cuts could add to the risk of higher inflation becoming entrenched or could be misinterpreted as a lack of commitment to the 2% inflation objective,” according to FOMC minutes.

Meanwhile, investors brace for significant price action in the Gold price, with the United States (US) Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for October scheduled to be published at 13:30 GMT. The official employment data will influence market expectations for the Fed’s monetary policy outlook.

Gold technical analysis

Gold price wobbles broadly near the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) around $4,053, indicating a sideways trend.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) trades inside the 40.00-60.00 range, suggesting indecisiveness among investors

Looking down, the October 28 high near $3,888.62 will act as key support for the Gold price. On the upside, the all-time high near $4,380 will be the major resistance.

Gold daily chart