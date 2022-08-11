Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD slips below $1,790 as DXY extends recovery, Michigan CSI eyed

- Gold price has slipped to near $1,785.00 as the DXY has advanced above 105.00.
- The precious metal has shifted into a healthy correction phase.
- A little higher consensus for Michigan CSI has supported the DXY bulls.
Gold price (XAU/USD) has dropped to near $1,785.00 after surrendering the critical support of $1,788.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal has entered into a healthy correction phase after printing a fresh monthly high at $1,807.96 on Wednesday.
Investors are trimming their gold positions after realizing that the lower US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for a single month can trim the hawkish guidance by the Federal Reserve (Fed) but cannot shrug off the odds of a rate hike in September. To be noted, the plain-vanilla US CPI landed at 8.5%, lower than the forecasts and the prior release of 8.7% and 9.1% respectively.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) has extended its recovery after a confident pullback move and has reached to near 105.40. Now, the market participants are shifting their focus toward the US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (CSI), which is due on Friday. The sentiment data is expected to improve to 52.2 from the prior release of 51.5. A consecutive improvement is expected in the confidence of consumers after the data slipped to 50 for the first time in the past 20 years.
Gold technical analysis
Gold price has surrendered the cushion of the lower portion of the Rising Channel at $1,788.00, formed on the four-hour scale. The upper portion of the above-mentioned chart pattern is placed from July 22 high at $1,739.37 while the lower portion is plotted from July 27 low at $1,711.55.
A golden cross, represented by the 50-and 200-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at $1,768.90 adds to the upside filters.
While the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has shifted into the 40.00-60.00 range pertaining to a mild correction but is likely o find support at 40.00
Gold four-hour chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1785.45
|Today Daily Change
|-6.88
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.38
|Today daily open
|1792.33
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1745.8
|Daily SMA50
|1785.7
|Daily SMA100
|1840.8
|Daily SMA200
|1841.95
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1807.93
|Previous Daily Low
|1787.65
|Previous Weekly High
|1794.97
|Previous Weekly Low
|1754.35
|Previous Monthly High
|1814.37
|Previous Monthly Low
|1680.91
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1795.4
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1800.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1784.01
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1775.69
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1763.73
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1804.29
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1816.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1824.57
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD under pressure below 0.7100 amid China concerns, USD rebound
AUD/USD remains pressured below 0.7100 amid fresh US-Sino trade concerns, surging China's covid cases and softening Australian inflation expectations. Investors reassess the US inflation data and its implications on the next Fed rate hike move.
EUR/USD: Pullback remains elusive beyond 1.0280 resistance-turned-support
EUR/USD remains indecisive after retreating from five-week high. Monthly horizontal line challenges pullback from 50% Fibonacci retracement of June-July downside. Buyers have a comparatively smoother road to journey than the one signaled for bear’s return.
Gold slips below $1,790 as DXY extends recovery, Michigan CSI eyed
Gold price has dropped to near $1,785.00 after surrendering the critical support of $1,788.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal has entered into a healthy correction phase after printing a fresh monthly high at $1,807.96 on Wednesday.
XRP price attempts a 15% rally on Ripple’s interest in buying Celsius' assets
XRP price shows a willingness to move above a significant resistance level, which it has attempted to do so for the past three months and failed each time. While this attempt is like any other and could fail, especially if the momentum is lacking.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!