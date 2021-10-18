Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eases below $1,770 amid higher US T-bond yields

- Gold extends the previous session’s decline on Monday below $1,770.
- Higher US Treasury yields underpin the demand for the US dollar.
- Higher inflation worries and China’s dismal Gross Domestic data strike investors risk-sentiment.
After testing the $1,800 mark in a month on Thursday, the gold prices turned lower. Gold is posting a fall for the second straight day as a fresh trading week begins. The US benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rise above 1.60%, reducing non-yielding bullion’s opportunity cost.
The US Dollar Index, which tracks the performance of the greenback against the basket of six major currencies trades higher above 94.10 with 0.19% gains, making gold expansive for other currencies holders.
The US Retail Sales, which jumped 0.7% in September, beating the market estimates of a 0.2% decline, bolstered expectations for sooner-than-expected interest rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve.
In addition to that, the Bank of England (BOE) Governor Andrew Bailey also hinted that the British central bank is gearing up to raise interest rates in December or early 2022 as inflation risk mounts.
Gold is generally considered a hedge against inflation and currency volatility. A hawkish move by the major central banks would diminish gold’s appeal. \
Further, the SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest physically-backed gold exchange-traded fund (ETF) said its holding fell 0.3% to 980.1 tons on Friday from 982.72 tons a day earlier.
Nevertheless, the lower prices get support from the fall in global equities and concerns on the patchy global growth recovery.
The Asian stock market and US futures dropped amid surging energy prices boosting worries about inflation and also as the Chinese growth faltered.
China’s economy stumbled in the third quarter, hurt by power shortages, supply chain bottlenecks, and major disruptions in the property market. The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanded 4.9% in July-September, much below the market forecast.
Technical Outlook
XAG/USD daily chart
Gold prices fell nearly $40 on Friday after testing the $1,800 mark on Thursday for the first time since September, 15. The downside is being confirmed as the prices trade below the crucial 100-day and 50-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA) confluence.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) holds below the midline with a bearish crossover. Any downtick in the MACD indicator would amplify the selling pressure and the prices would approach Tuesday’s low of $1,750.81. A daily close below the mentioned level would entice bears to retest the $1,740 horizontal support level. XAU/USD bears could meet the September, 29 low at $1,721.
Alternatively, if the prices sustain above the intraday high, it could retrace to the $1,780 horizontal resistance level, above the 50-day SMA at $1,777.66. Next, the XAU/USD bulls would again test the 100-day SMA at $1,782.21. A daily close above the mentioned level would see the $1,820 horizontal resistance level for the bulls.
XAU/USD additional levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1768.66
|Today Daily Change
|1.46
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|1767.2
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1760.22
|Daily SMA50
|1776.88
|Daily SMA100
|1797.93
|Daily SMA200
|1795.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1796.5
|Previous Daily Low
|1764.9
|Previous Weekly High
|1800.62
|Previous Weekly Low
|1750.24
|Previous Monthly High
|1834.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|1721.71
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1776.97
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1784.43
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1755.9
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1744.6
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1724.3
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1787.5
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1807.8
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1819.1
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
