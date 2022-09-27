Rising real rates and strong US dollar are crimping investment demand for gold. Strategists at ANZ Bank expect the yellow metal to hover around $1,620 by the end of the year.
Macroeconomic backdrop for gold remains challenging
“In the short-term, a combination of rising yields and strong USD will tarnish investment demand for gold.”
“With the US Fed continuing on its aggressive tightening path, we expect more outflows from gold ETFs, and further price downside to $1,620 by the end of the year.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 0.9600 area after upbeat US data
EUR/USD lost its bullish momentum and declined to the 0.9600 area during the American trading hours on Tuesday. The better-than-expected consumer confidence data from the US helped the greenback gather strength and forced the pair to stretch lower.
GBP/USD falls below 1.0750 amid renewed dollar strength
GBP/USD erased a portion of its daily gains in the second half of the day on Tuesday and fell below 1.0750. The upbeat consumer sentiment data from the US seems to be providing a boost to the dollar and weighing on the pair despite hawkish BoE commentary.
Gold pulls away from daily highs, holds above $1,630
After having climbed above $1,640 earlier in the day, gold reversed its direction and dropped toward $1,630. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield turned positive on the day near 4% after upbeat US data, not allowing XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum.
JUST IN: Bitcoin price breaks $20,000, bears hit by pain of $45.5 million liquidations
Top analysts have revealed a bullish outlook on Bitcoin as the asset breaks past the $20,000 level. BTC has outperformed traditional markets and yielded 8% gains overnight.
Tesla sets up risk-on rally
Tesla (TSLA) stock looks set to rally on Tuesday as equity markets attempt to put in a bottom. Turnaround Tuesday is the favourite term of media analysts, and it may actually come to pass if initial signs are held.