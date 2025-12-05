Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD rises to near $4,230, remains broadly confined above 20-day EMA

Gold price (XAU/USD) gains 0.4% to near $4,230 during the European trading session on Friday. The yellow metal trades firmly, but is confided in a tight range between $4,164 and $4,265 for the last four trading days.

The outlook of the precious metal remains bullish as the Federal Reserve (Fed) is widely anticipated to cut interest rates in its monetary policy announcement on Wednesday. Lower interest rates by the Fed bode well for non-yielding assets, such as Gold.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, the probability of the Fed cutting interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.50%-3.75% in the December policy meeting is 87%. Fed dovish expectations are prompted by weakening United States (US) labor market conditions.

With expectations pointing to a 25-bps interest rate reduction, investors will pay more attention to the monetary policy guidance of 2026. Fed officials are expected to adopt a restrictive monetary policy outlook as inflation remains well above the 2% target for months.

During the European session, the US Dollar (USD) strives to hold its immediate lows, with the US Dollar Index (DXY) trading cautiously near the five-week low around 98.75.

Gold technical analysis

In the daily chart, XAU/USD trades around $4,190 during Friday’s European trading hours. The 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $4,147.96 rises, with price holding above it to maintain a positive bias. Pullbacks toward the 20-day EMA would find support while its slope stays higher.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) rebounds after bending to near 60.00, suggesting that the momentum will remain in play until it holds that level.

The 20-day EMA remains positively aligned, keeping dip-buying interest in play. The rising trend line from the October 28 low of $3,933.90 underpins the bias, offering support near $4,110. A daily close below that line would flag a deeper pullback towards the psychological level of $4,000, while holding above it would leave scope for an extension of the advance.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)