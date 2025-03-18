Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD rises above $3,000 to record highs amid safe-haven demand

- Gold prices soared to a record high of $3,005, fueled by strong safe-haven demand amid escalating geopolitical tensions.
- Market uncertainty deepened as US reaffirmed its commitment to striking Yemen’s Houthis until they cease attacks on Red Sea shipping.
- Gold demand remained strong, bolstered by continued purchases from ETFs and central banks, with China leading acquisitions.
Gold price (XAU/USD) surged to a record high of $3,005 per troy ounce during Asian trading hours on Tuesday, driven by strong safe-haven demand amid ongoing trade tariff uncertainty and geopolitical tensions.
The US reaffirmed its commitment to striking Yemen’s Houthis until they halt attacks on Red Sea shipping, further unsettling markets. US President Donald Trump warned on Monday that he would hold Iran accountable for any attacks by the Houthi group it supports in Yemen. Trump administration has since expanded the largest US military operation in the Middle East since Trump returned to office.
On Sunday, the Houthis claimed responsibility for an assault involving 18 ballistic and cruise missiles, along with drones, targeting the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier and its escorting warships in the northern Red Sea.
Meanwhile, the Israeli military reported extensive strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza. Medics in the region confirmed at least 30 fatalities in what has been described as the most intense airstrikes since the ceasefire began on January 19. A senior Hamas official accused Israel of unilaterally violating the agreement, according to Reuters.
Trade war concerns also weighed on investor sentiment, as the US and key trading partners exchanged fresh tariff threats. The demand for Gold remained robust, supported by ongoing purchases from exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and central banks—most notably China, which extended its Gold acquisitions for a fourth consecutive month.
Investors now turn their focus to upcoming central bank policy meetings, particularly the US Federal Reserve’s decision later this week. The Fed is widely expected to maintain interest rates amid rising trade tensions and mounting economic concerns, with markets pricing in only two rate cuts this year.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Gold refreshes all-time highs above $3,000 on escalating geopolitical tensions
Gold price is reneweing record highs beyond $3,000 early Tuesday on intensifying geopolitical Middle East tensions. Israel resumes military operations against Hamas in Gaza after the group rejected US proposals for extending ceasefire. Further US-Iran tensions add to the latest leg up in the safe-haven Gold.
AUD/USD trades with caution below 0.6400 amid MiIddle East tensions
AUD/USD has paused its upsurge, trading with caution in Tuesday's Asian trading. Traders prefer to stay on the sidelines amid intensifying geopolitical risks in the Middle East, reducing the appeal of the higher-yielding Aussie. Meanwhile, the US Dollar finds its feet due to risk aversion.
USD/JPY sits at two-week high near 149.50 as US Dollar finds demand
USD/JPY sits at two-week high near 149.50 in the Asian session on Tuesday as renewed Middle East geopolitical jitters revive the safe-haven demand for the US Dollar. However, further upside appears elusive amid divergent BoJ-Fed expectations and rising trade tensions.
Solana price faces 50-day resistance as SOL futures debut on CME Group with $5M volume on fifth anniversary
Solana stagnated around the $128 mark on Monday despite multiple bullish catalysts. The recent SOL unlocks by Alameda Research, ahead of FTX creditor repayments, have created a persistent bearish overhang since early March.
Five Fundamentals for the week: Fed leads central bank parade as uncertainty remains extreme Premium
Central bank bonanza – perhaps its is not as exciting as comments from the White House, but central banks still have sway. They have a chance to share insights about the impact of tariffs, especially when they come from the world's most powerful central bank, the Fed.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.