Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD returns above 20-day EMA as Fed dovish bets soar

- Gold price rebounds above the 20-day EMA amid accelerating Fed interest rate cut bets.
- Soft US NFP data has weighed heavily on US Treasury yields.
- Gold price oscillates inside the Symmetrical Triangle formation.
Gold price (XAU/USD) clings to gains near Friday’s high around $3,350 during the European trading session on Monday. The precious metal trades firmly as cooling labor market conditions have forced traders to raise bets supporting interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in the September meeting.
Lower interest rates by the Fed bode well for non-yielding assets, such as Gold. Meanwhile, 10-year US Treasury yields trade vulnerably near almost three-month low around 4.20%.
The US NFP report showed on Friday that the economy added 73K fresh workers, significantly lower than estimates of 110K. Also, employment figures for June were revised sharply lower to 14K from 147K. The Unemployment Rate rose to 4.2%, as expected, from the prior release of 4.1%.
According to the CME FedWatch tool, the probability of the Fed cutting interest rates in the September meeting has increased to 80.8% from 41.2% seen on Thursday, a day before the release of the NFP data.
Before the US employment data, traders pared Fed’s interest rate cut bets for the September meeting significantly as Chairman Jerome Powell said in the press conference on Wednesday that there is no rush for interest rate cuts as the impact of tariffs announced by President Donald Trump has started feeding into the economy.
Gold technical analysis
Gold price bounces back above the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around $3,323. The overall trend of the Gold price remains sideways as it trades inside the Symmetrical Triangle formation, which indicates indecisiveness among market participants.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) wobbles inside the 40.00-60.00, indicating a sharp volatility contraction.
Looking down, the Gold price would fall towards the round-level support of $3,200 and the May 15 low at $3,121, if it breaks below the May 29 low of $3,245
Alternatively, the Gold price will enter uncharted territory if it breaks above the psychological level of $3,500 decisively. Potential resistances would be $3,550 and $3,600.
Gold daily chart
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.1550 after EU Investor Confidence data
EUR/USD stays under modest bearish pressure and declines to the 1.1550 area on Monday. The data from the Euro Area showed that the Sentix Investor Confidence declined to -3.7 in August from 4.5% in July. Meanwhile, the US Dollar rebounds after NFP-inspired slide, further weighing on the pair.
GBP/USD holds below 1.3300 as US Dollar rebounds
GBP/USD holds its pullback below 1.3300 in the European session on Monday. The US Dollar shakes off some of the weak US NFP data-led losses, keeping the pair under check, despite a slight improvement in risk sentiment. US data and Fedspeak remain on tap ahead of the BoE decision due later in the week.
Gold price keeps the red amid mildly positive USD; downside remains cushioned
Gold price maintains its offered tone through the first half of the European session though it lacks follow-through selling and remains close to a one-week high touched earlier this Monday. The US Dollar kicks off the new week on a positive note and reverses a part of Friday's slump.
BTC recovers above $114,000 despite heavy ETF outflows, rising uncertainty
Bitcoin (BTC) price recovers slightly, trading above $114,000 at the time of writing on Monday, after correcting nearly 5% the previous week. Despite the rebound, market sentiment remains fragile as spot Bitcoin ETFs record the largest outflows since mid-April.
Euro area – New ECB call: No further cuts in scope
The euro area economy has shown surprising resilience over the summer, with the outlook bolstered by the EU-US deal and accelerated German spending plans. Risks are still tilted towards a final cut later this year or in early 2026. Further softening of wage indicators could open the door for a final ‘insurance cut’.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.