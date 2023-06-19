Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD retreats towards $1,920, China, Fed concerns in the spotlight

- Gold Price remains pressured below 200-EMA, eyes to revisit three-week-old support.
- US Dollar rebound, mixed clues about the United States–China ties weigh on XAU/USD price.
- DXY edges higher amid hawkish Fed chatters and provides headwind to the Gold Price.
- PBoC Interest Rate Decision, Fed talks eyed as full markets return after Juneteenth holiday.
Gold Price (XAU/USD) edges lower to $1,950 after a softer start to the week, despite a sluggish one due to the United States holiday, as market sentiment appears souring while the Federal Reserve (Fed) signals have been hawkish of late. Furthermore, indecision about the US-China ties and a light calendar also exert downside pressure on the XAU/USD.
Gold Price drops on downbeat sentiment, hawkish Federal Reserve clues
Gold Price began the trading week on a negative foot, after snapping a two-week uptrend in the last, as the risk appetite weakens amid fears of economic slowdown in the global economy, led by hawkish monetary policies at the major central banks and dismal economics. Also challenging the sentiment were mixed concerns about the US-China tussles over Taiwan, despite the recently upbeat talks.
While the Federal Reserve (Fed) paused rate hike trajectory in the last week, the monetary policy report to the US Congress and the latest comments from the officials have been hawkish. That said, the Fed policy report for Congress said, “Inflation in the US is well above target and the labor market remains very tight,” as per Reuters, which in turn put a floor under the US Dollar Index (DXY) and weighs on the Gold Price. Among the Fed talkers, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee and Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller also appeared a bit hawkish and helped the DXY to reverse from a multi-day low.
On the other hand, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently met China President Xi Jinping and Beijing’s top diplomat Wang Yi. After the meeting, China President Xi Jinping said that he hopes through the visit, Blinken will make more positive contributions to stabilizing US-Sino relations. The same restricted the Gold Price downside as China is one of the world’s biggest Gold consumers. However, China’s top diplomat Wang Yi said on Monday, “China has no room for compromise and concessions on the Taiwan issue,” Ahead of that, the diplomats held what both called candid and constructive talks on their differences from Taiwan to trade but seemed to agree on little beyond keeping the conversation going.
It should also be noted that the South China Morning Post (SCMP) quoted China State Council while saying, “The Council considered a batch of macroeconomic policies designed to expand ‘effective demand’, strengthen the real economy and defuse risks in key areas.” The same signals more stimulus from the “Dragon Nation” and more XAU/USD demand. However, multiple top-tier investment banks cut China’s growth forecasts and roiled the optimism afterward.
Amid these plays, markets in the Asia-Pacific region and Europe marked mild losses whereas the yields in the EU and the UK both rose, suggesting an upbeat start for the US bond yields as they begin the key week.
Moving on, the People’s Bank of China’s (PBoC) Interest Rate Decision can entertain Gold traders amid hopes of a rate cut, after the last week’s moves of cutting the lending rates. The same may help the XAU/USD to grind higher. However, the return of the full markets and likely multiple speeches from the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the European Central Bank (ECB) officials may renew hawkish central bank concerns and may weigh on the Gold Price. Above all, this week’s Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s Testimony is the key to watching for clear directions of the XAU/USD.
Gold Price technical analysis
Gold Price fades bounce off a three-week-old falling support line, retreating from the 200-bar Exponential Moving Average (EMA), as the bear cross looms on the Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) indicator. Adding strength to the hopes of the XAU/USD pullback could be the steady Relative Strength Index (RSI) line, placed at 14.
It’s worth noting that multiple levels marked since May 25 restrict the short-term downside of the Gold Price near $1,940-37 before directing the XAU/USD bears to the aforementioned support line of around $1,922.
Following that, the $1,900 round figure can act as the last defense of the Gold buyers.
Meanwhile, the Gold Price recovery isn’t guaranteed on an upside break of the 200-EMA, around $1,967 at the latest, as a month-long horizontal region around $1,985 appears a tough nut to crack for the XAU/USD buyers.
In a case where the Gold Price remains firmer past $1,985, the $2,000 round figure and $2,020-25 zone will gain the XAU/USD bull’s attention.
Overall, the Gold Price remains vulnerable to further downside as the full markets return.
Gold Price: Four-hour chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1950.05
|Today Daily Change
|-7.93
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.41%
|Today daily open
|1957.98
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1956.8
|Daily SMA50
|1985.33
|Daily SMA100
|1942.08
|Daily SMA200
|1847.63
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1967.96
|Previous Daily Low
|1953.34
|Previous Weekly High
|1971.01
|Previous Weekly Low
|1924.85
|Previous Monthly High
|2079.76
|Previous Monthly Low
|1932.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1958.92
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1962.38
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1951.56
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1945.14
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1936.94
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1966.18
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1974.38
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1980.8
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bears take a breather around mid-0.6800s with eyes on RBA Minutes, PBoC
AUD/USD picks up bids to 0.6855 while licking the wounds at the highest levels in four months, pausing the two-day downtrend. The Aussie pair portrays the market’s hopes of witnessing hawkish signals from the RBA, as well as upbeat moves of the People’s Bank of China.
EUR/USD prods bears above 1.0900 as ECB hawks gain more acceptance than the Fed ones
EUR/USD pushes back bears at the highest levels in five weeks, snapping a two-day downturn, as it recovers to 1.0925 amid the early hours of Tuesday’s Asian session. The Euro pair justifies hawkish signals from the European Central Bank (ECB) Officials.
Gold lacks any firm intraday direction, flat-lines around $1,950 area
Gold price struggles to capitalize on its modest intraday uptick and oscillates in a narrow trading band through the first half of the Asian session on Tuesday. The XAU/USD trades around the $1,950 level, nearly unchanged for the day, and remains well within a familiar trading range held over the past month or so.
Osmosis DEX carries the Cosmos DeFi with a deflation and fee-sharing mechanism
Osmosis, Cosmos ecosystem’s largest decentralized exchange (DEX), is drawing toward deflation and fee sharing after a community governance vote. Based on a recent announcement, the DEX is cutting token inflation by 50%, with plans for fee sharing in OSMO 2.0 update.
All eyes on the BoE this week
It's been a quiet start to the week with stocks edging lower in light trade due to the US bank holiday. It feels like last week may have left us with more questions than answers in that the US inflation data was ok, not great, the Fed paused while forecasting multiple more hikes, and the ECB hiked while insisting more is to come.