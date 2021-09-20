Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD remains vulnerable while below $1761 – Confluence Detector

Gold price attempts a bounce from six-week lows, not out of the woods yet.

USD holds firmer amid the Evergrande crisis, Fed’s tapering calls.

Gold bears in driver's seat as focus shifts to FOMC.

Gold price is making a minor recovery attempt from six-week lows of $1742 amid a retreat in the US Treasury yields, as the risk-off mood remains at full steam. The benchmark US 10-year yields are down about 2% so far. Escalating tensions surrounding indebted China’s property developer Evergrande and risks of a global economic slowdown weighs on the investors’ appetite for riskier assets. However, the further upside in gold price appears elusive, thanks to a broad-based US dollar strength, as the Fed’s tapering expectations and risk-aversion underpins the greenback’s safe-haven appeal.

Looking forward, gold price will remain exposed to downside risks, as investors prefer to hold the US currency ahead of this week’s Fed policy decision.

Read: Why XAU/USD appears vulnerable heading into the Fed showdown?

Gold Price: Key levels to watch

The Technical Confluences Detector shows that gold price is challenged by stiff resistance around $1755 on its road to recovery. That level is the convergence of the Fibonacci 61.8% one-day and Bollinger Band one-hour Upper.

If the recovery gains momentum, then gold bulls could threaten the upside barrier at $1761, where the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day and Fibonacci 23.6% one-week coincide.

The Fibonacci 23.6% one-day at $1764 could test the bearish commitments.

The recovery is likely to remain limited so long as gold price holds below the critical $1770 resistance, which is the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week.

Alternatively, the immediate downside appears cushioned by the previous day’s low of $1747, below which $1742 could come to the rescue of gold bulls.

At that point, the previous low four-hour and Fibonacci 38.2% one-month intersect.

A sustained move below the latter could expose the $1735 support area, which is the confluence of the Fibonacci 161.8% one-day and pivot point one-day S2.

Here is how it looks on the tool

About Technical Confluences Detector

The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. If you are a short-term trader, you will find entry points for counter-trend strategies and hunt a few points at a time. If you are a medium-to-long-term trader, this tool will allow you to know in advance the price levels where a medium-to-long-term trend may stop and rest, where to unwind positions, or where to increase your position size.