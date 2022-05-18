Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD remains steady around $1,820 despite the freaky risk-off impulse

- Gold price has turned topsy-turvy despite negative market sentiment looms.
- Fed policymaker is expecting two more jumbo rate hikes in June and July.
- A 40.00-60.00 range of the RSI (14) is indicating rangebound moves going forward.
Gold price (XAU/USD) is oscillating in a tight range of $1,815.64-1,822.05 in the early Asian session despite the market mood jitters on soaring inflation worldwide. The precious metal has not been affected by intensified negative impulse in the FX domain. Risk-sensitive currencies have taken a bullet and global equities have witnessed an intense sell-off on Wednesday as the risk-off impulse heightened.
The gold prices are untouched amid carnage in the risk-perceived assets while the US dollar index (DXY) has rebounded sharply after hitting a low of 103.20 on Wednesday. Earlier, the DXY eased 1.5% from its 19-year high at 105.00 recorded last week.
Meanwhile, Philadelphia Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank President Patrick Harker has dictated that the Fed is expected to feature two 50 basis points (bps) interest rate hikes in June and July’s monetary policy meetings. Later, it will stick to a traditional quarter-to-a-percent rate hike to contain the price pressures.
The gold prices are expected to react to risk sentiment and the movement of the DXY amid the unavailability of any major economic event in the US that could result in a decisive move for the bright metal.
Gold technical analysis
On an hourly scale, gold prices have rebounded sharply after successfully testing their previous lows at $1,807.72. The precious metal has formed a Double Bottom chart pattern that signals a bullish reversal on lower selling volume while testing the previous lows. The 20- and 50-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at $1,817.37 and $1,816.43 respectively have turned flat, which signals a directionless move. Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in a 40.00-60.00 range that signals the further auction in a tight range.
Gold hourly chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1814.94
|Today Daily Change
|-0.32
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1815.26
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1875.62
|Daily SMA50
|1920.28
|Daily SMA100
|1883.78
|Daily SMA200
|1836.75
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1836.15
|Previous Daily Low
|1812.93
|Previous Weekly High
|1885.82
|Previous Weekly Low
|1799.19
|Previous Monthly High
|1998.43
|Previous Monthly Low
|1872.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1821.8
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1827.28
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1806.74
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1798.23
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1783.52
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1829.96
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1844.67
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1853.18
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends rally toward 1.0600 as dollar selloff continues
EUR/USD has preserved its bullish momentum in the second half of the day on Thursday and touched its highest level in more than a week above 1.0580. Pressured by falling US Treasury bond yields, the US Dollar Index is down 1% on the day below 103.00, fueling the pair's rally.
GBP/USD renews two-week highs, trades above 1.2500
GBP/USD has gained traction and climbed to its strongest level in two weeks above 1.2500. The weaker-than-expected macroeconomic data releases and falling US yields cause the dollar to stay under constant selling pressure, helping the pair push higher.
Gold rises above $1,840 as US yields push lower
Gold preserves its bullish momentum on Thursday and trades at a fresh weekly high above $1,840. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 3% amid risk aversion, providing a boost to XAU/USD in the American session.
Crypto bloodbath hasn’t even started yet
Bitcoin price, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies are on the backfoot after the massive slaughter that happened on the trading floor on Wall Street yesterday.
Why was TSLA kicked out of S&P 500 ESG Index?
Tesla (TSLA) found itself at the center of attention on Wednesday for all the wrong reasons. The stock suffered several analyst downgrades, and Tesla also found itself booted out of the S&P 500 ESG Index.