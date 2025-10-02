TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD remains near all-time high around $3,900 as Fed dovish bets swell

  • Gold price trades firmly amid firm Fed dovish bets.
  • The US government shutdown and weakening job market have prompted the Fed’s interest rate expectations.
  • Headcounts in the US private sector labor force were reduced by 32K in September.
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD remains near all-time high around $3,900 as Fed dovish bets swell
Sagar DuaSagar DuaFXStreet

Gold price (XAU/USD) trades 0.35% higher to near $3,880 during the European trading session on Thursday, close to its all-time high of $3,895 posted on Wednesday. The yellow metal demonstrates strength as the United States (US) government shutdown has intensified speculation for more interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) this year.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders seem sure that the Fed will cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.75%-4.00% in the policy meeting later this month and see an 87% chance of lowering them again in the December meeting.

Theoretically, lower interest rates by the Fed bode well for non-yielding assets, such as Gold.

On Tuesday midnight, the White House announced the partial government closure as the stopgap bill failed to get approved in the House of Senate. According to a White House memo, the US Growth Domestic Product (GDP) could decline by $15 billion each week on Washington’s closure.

US President Donald Trump has held Democrats responsible for the shutdown and has attacked their priorities by freezing $26 billion in funding towards Democratic-leaning states, Reuters reported.

Another reason behind swelling Fed dovish bets is the weakening United States (US) job market conditions. The US ADP Employment Change report for September showed on Wednesday that the private labour force was reduced by 32K headcounts, which was expected to have seen a fresh addition of 50K workers.

Gold technical analysis

Gold price aims to reclaim the all-time high of $3,895 posted on Wednesday. The near-term trend of the Gold price remains bullish as the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) slopes higher around $3,717.20. The upward-sloping trendline from the August 22 low around $3,321.50 will act as key support for the Gold price.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates inside the 60.00-80.00 range, suggesting a strong bullish momentum.

On the upside, the Gold price could extend its upside towards $4,000. Looking down, the 20-day EMA will act as key support.

Gold daily chart

Gold FAQs

Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.

Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.

Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.

The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.

Author

Sagar Dua

Sagar Dua

FXStreet

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

More from Sagar Dua
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD holds above 1.1750 on persistent USD weakness

EUR/USD holds above 1.1750 on persistent USD weakness

EUR/USD builds on its weekly gains and trades slightly above 1.1750 on Thursday. Concerns over the impact of the US government shutdown keep the US Dollar undermined across the board. Investors will remain focused on political developments in the second half of the day.

GBP/USD retakes 1.3500 amid USD weakness

GBP/USD retakes 1.3500 amid USD weakness

GBP/USD stretches recovery for the fifth consecutive day, retaking 1.3500 in the European session on Thursday. The pair appreciates as the Pound Sterling receives support from the BoE's cautious commentary, while the US Dollar remains weighed down by the uncertainty over the fallout from the US government shutdown. 

Gold closes in on $3,900, supported by safe-haven flows

Gold closes in on $3,900, supported by safe-haven flows

Following a quiet European session, Gold gains traction in the second half of the day on Thursday and rises toward $3,900. The selling pressure surrounding the USD and the cautious market mood due to the government shutdown helps XAU/USD stretch higher.

Dog-themed meme coins DOGE and SHIB extend gains as bearish pressure eases

Dog-themed meme coins DOGE and SHIB extend gains as bearish pressure eases

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) prices extend their gains on Thursday, after rallying over 7% and 5% so far this week. Both dog-themed meme coins signal fading bearish pressure on the momentum indicators and open the door for a continued rally in both meme coins.

Don’t worry at all about higher Eurozone inflation

Don’t worry at all about higher Eurozone inflation

The pickup in inflation to 2.2% in September was mainly due to energy effects, which will fade in the months ahead. A small undershooting of the inflation target actually seems realistic around the turn of the year. Expect the ECB to hold rates steady for now.

Litecoin price rally extends with bulls eyeing $130

Litecoin price rally extends with bulls eyeing $130

Litecoin price continues to climb, trading above $118 on Thursday, extending gains of over 10% so far this week. The bullish momentum is further supported by rising Open Interest and trading volume in the LTC token.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers