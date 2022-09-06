- Gold struggles to preserve early gains to a one-week low and turns lower for the second straight day.
- Hawkish Fed expectations, rising US bond yields, resurgent USD demand exert downward pressure.
- The risk-on impulse overshadows recession fears and fails to lend support to the safe-haven XAU/USD.
Gold witnessed an intraday turnaround from a one-week high, around the $1,727 region touched earlier this Tuesday and turns lower for the second successive day. Spot prices refresh daily low during the early North American session, albeit have managed to hold above the $1,700 round-figure mark.
The risk-on impulse - as depicted by a generally positive tone around the equity markets - turns out to be a key factor weighing on the safe-haven gold and causing the bearish reversal after gold's early strong start to the day. Apart from this, the emergence of fresh US dollar buying attracts fresh selling around the dollar-denominated commodity and contributes to the intraday decline.
In fact, the USD Index has shot back closer to a two-decade high touched earlier this week and remains well supported by hawkish Fed expectations. Investors seem convinced that the Fed will continue to tighten its monetary policy more aggressively to tame inflation. Moreover, the current market pricing indicates a greater chance of a 75 bps rate hike in September.
This, in turn, triggers a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields, which provides an additional lift to the buck and contributes to driving flows away from the non-yielding gold. That said, growing recession fears, along with economic headwinds stemming from fresh COVID-19 curbs in China, might keep a lid on the optimistic move and lend support to the precious metal.
Nevertheless, the bias still seems tilted in favour of bearish traders and supports prospects for a further depreciating move. Some follow-through selling below the $1,700 mark will reaffirm the negative outlook and make gold vulnerable to retesting last week's swing low, around the $1,689 region, before eventually dropping to the $1,680 area, or the YTD low touched in July.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1710.43
|Today Daily Change
|-1.48
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|1711.91
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1751.41
|Daily SMA50
|1752.06
|Daily SMA100
|1805.12
|Daily SMA200
|1834.82
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1715.81
|Previous Daily Low
|1707.8
|Previous Weekly High
|1745.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|1688.92
|Previous Monthly High
|1807.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|1709.68
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1710.86
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1712.75
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1707.87
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1703.83
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1699.86
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1715.88
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1719.85
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1723.89
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
