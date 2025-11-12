Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD recovery stalls below $4,150 resistance 

Gold (XAU/USD) remains practically flat on the daily chart on Wednesday, as hesitant market, as investors are reluctant to take risks ahead of the US government’s reopening. The precious metal’s recovery has stalled below $4250 resistance area, but downside attempts remain contained above $4,100 for now.



The US Dollar Index, which measures the value of the Greenback against a basket of currencies, has shrugged off the negative impact of Tuesday’s employment data and is picking up from two-week lows. This is keeping bullion from appreciating higher, which leaves the pair in no-man’s land above $4,100.

Failure to break $4,150 might lead to a correction

XAU/USD 4-Hour Chart

The technical picture is showing a loosening upside momentum. The 4-hour Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains within positive territory, at 612.00 at the time of writing, although the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is showing a bearish cross, suggesting some negative pressure.

Failure to extend gains beyond the resistance area around the mentioned $4,150 area (October 22, 23 and 24 highs) might give bears hopes to break Tuesday’s lows at $4,090, aiming to the previous resistance area at $4,050 (October 31 highs) and the area right below the $4,000 (November 6, 7 lows)

A confirmation above $4,150 would expose the previous support area at $4,220 (October 20 lows), ahead of the all-time highs, around $4,380 (October 20, 21 highs).