Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD recovery might find resistance at $3,760

- Gold has bounced from $3,715 lows, favored by cautious markets as geopolitical tensions remain
- Technical indicators in the daily chart suggest the possibility of a deeper bearish correction.
- XAU/USD's upside attempts are likely to find resistance at the $3,750-3,760 previous support area.
Gold is regaining some of the ground lost on Tuesday. The precious metal has extended its recovery from $3,715 lows, reaching $3,760 area at the moment of writing, where a previous support might have turned into resistance.
Bullion is drawing support from the cautious market mood amid the ongoing geopolitical tensions between Russia and its European neighbors. Denmark has reported coordinated drone attacks that have forced the closure of some of the country’s main airports earlier in the day, and all signs point to Russia.
Technical Analysis: Gold’s upside momentum seems frail
The pair bounced up from lows, but technical indicators are mixed. The 4-hour RSI is still above the 50 level, but the daily chart suggests that the correction from all-time highs, at $3,770, might be deeper. The Daily RSI shows a bearish divergence, suggesting that the rally from mid-August highs has lost steam, and the MACD hints at an imminent bearish cross.
Bulls are likely to be challenged at the previous support area above $3,750, where the pair was contained on September 23. Above here, the September 23 high, at $3,790, and the psychological level at $3,800 would come into target.
To the downside, immediate support is at Wednesday´s low of $3,715, ahead of the previous all-time high, in the area of $3,700. Further down, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of last week’s rally, at $3,690, is a common target for corrective reactions.
(This story was corrected on September 25 at 09:50 GMT to say that Gold might find resistance at $3,760, and not at $3.760 as previously reported.)
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to recovery gains near 1.1750 ahead of US data, Fedspeak
EUR/USD holds its rebound to near 1.1750 in European trading on Thursday, after registering more than 0.5% losses in the previous session. The pair draws support from a pause in the US Dollar recovery as traders turn cautious ahead of a slew of US data releases and speeches from Fed officials.
GBP/USD pares back gains to 1.3450 as traders await Fedspeak, key US data
GBP/USD is paring back gains to hover around 1.3450 in the European trading hours on Thursday. The US Dollar struggles with its latest upswing as traders await more cues from Fedspeak and a fresh batch of mid-tier US economic data for a fresh directional impetus.
Gold rebounds amid geopolitical risks, Fed rate cut bets, ahead of US data/Fedspeak
Gold attracts fresh buying during the first half of the European session and has now reversed a major part of the previous day's corrective decline. The growing acceptance that the US Federal Reserve will lower borrowing costs again in October and December continues to act as a tailwind for the non-yielding yellow metal.
Downside risk persists for Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe
Meme coins, such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pepe (PEPE), continue to decline steadily as the broader cryptocurrency market remains volatile. The on-chain and derivatives data suggest a risk-off sentiment among investors. The technical outlook also indicates a rise in bearish momentum, posing downside risks.
Powell leaves Fed Sentiment Index anchored in dovish ground
In Tuesday’s speech at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce in Rhode Island, Chair Jerome Powell struck a more balanced tone, describing the Federal Reserve's (Fed) position as a “challenging situation”.
