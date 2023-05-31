Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD reclaims $1960 on US debt ceiling hopes, falling US bond yields

- Amid the uncertainty, the gold price stays above the $1960 mark, even preparing for over 1.3% monthly losses in May.
- Expectations of resolving the US debt ceiling issue spark a dip in US Treasury bond yields, offering a lift to the XAU/USD price.
- Dovish tones from Fed officials and robust US job openings data paint a mixed economic picture, potentially impacting gold’s future trajectory.
Gold price advances during the day but remains set to achieve monthly losses of more than 1.30% in May, portraying modest gains, and is trading back above the $1960 area. Factors like confidence for removing the debt ceiling in the United States (US), with the US House set for a vote on Wednesday night, spurred a plunge in US Treasury bond yields, a tailwind for XAU/USD prices.
XAU/USD finds support in plunging US Treasury yields, despite the impending monthly loss
The US House of Representatives held a procedural vote, “which allows for the start of the debate and then a vote on the bill itself, passed by a vote of 241-187, with 52 Democrats needed to overcome the opposition of 29 Republicans,” according to Reuters.
US bond yields dropped on investors’ trust in US politicians. The US 2-year Treasury note plummeted 20 bps in the last few days, from around 4.60% to 4.409%. As shown by US 10-year TIPS, US real yields remained unchanged compared to Tuesday’s session at 1.483%, a headwind for the US Dollar (USD).
In early data, the labor market in the United States is showing its resilience, as revealed by the JOLTs report, with job openings crushing estimates of 9.375M, expanding came at a 10.1M pace in April, signaling the tightness of the labor market.
Additionally, dovish comments from the US Federal Reserve (Fed) nominee for Vice-Chairman Philip Jefferson, open to skipping a rate hike at the upcoming June meeting, put additional pressure on US bond yields, with the swaps market estimating a 30% chance for a 25 bps rate hike in June.
Of late, echoing some of his comments was Philadelphia’s Fed President Patrick Harker commenting that he’s inclined to “skip” a rate hike in June. Nonetheless added that incoming data “may change my mind.”
In the latest data, the Fed’s Beige Book revealed that inflation had slowed and that “expectations for future growth deteriorated a little.”
XAU/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
XAU/USD remains neutrally biased, slightly tilted upwards but cushioned upwards, in the confluence of the 50 and 20-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) each at $1971.39 and $1975.01, respectively. Downwards, the yellow metal will clash with the 100-day EMA at 1935.17 before challenging the $1900 figure. Once cleared, sellers could drag Gold spot prices toward the 200-day EMA at $1885.43.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1962.66
|Today Daily Change
|3.38
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|1959.28
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1991.79
|Daily SMA50
|1991.7
|Daily SMA100
|1936.74
|Daily SMA200
|1832.52
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1963.56
|Previous Daily Low
|1932.12
|Previous Weekly High
|1985.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|1936.77
|Previous Monthly High
|2048.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|1949.83
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1951.55
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1944.13
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1939.75
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1920.21
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1908.31
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1971.19
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1983.09
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2002.63
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
