XAU/USD rises more than $10 from monthly lows.

US yields retreat after ADP data, DXY turns negative.

Wall Street's stocks fail to hold on to gains.

Gold prices are modestly down on Wednesday but off lows. During the American session, XAU/USD rebounded from the one-month low at $1,709 and rose to $1,723. It is hovering around $1,720.

The rebound in gold is preventing a daily close under $1,715, which would be a negative technical development suggesting more losses ahead, targeting $1,700. Below, the next level to watch is the July low at $1,680. The immediate resistance on the upside is located at $1,725; above the bearish pressure would ease.

Yields down

US yields are retreating on Wednesday. Following the August ADP employment report, the demand for Treasuries rose. The employment numbers came in below expectations, with the private sector adding 132K jobs versus the 288K of market consensus. On Thursday, the ISM Manufacturing is due and on Friday, the Non-farm payrolls report (consensus: 300K).

The US 10-year yield peaked at 3.16%, the highest level in two months, and then pulled back to 3.10%; the 2-year yield retreated from the highest since 2007 at 3.49% to 3.43%. The decline in yields weakened the greenback, helping the XAUUSD. The US Dollar Index falls 0.35% on Wednesday and is back under 108.50. The DXY continues to move sideways, holding between 108.00 and 109.00.

Despite the move lower in yields, the doors are still open to a 75 basis points rate hike from the Federal Reserve. Also, despite the rebound, the primary trend in XAU/USD is still bearish.

Technical levels