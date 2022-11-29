Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD rebound needs validation from China Covid conference, Federal Reserve talk

- Gold price picks up bids to reverse the previous day’s losses amid cautious optimism in the financial markets.
- Easing in China Covid numbers, efforts to defend reality sector join downbeat US Dollar to favor Gold buyers.
- Lackluster yields of United States Treasury bonds, mixed comments from Federal Reserve officials challenge XAU/USD upside.
- Bull cross on the hourly chart, hopes of more positives from China signal further upside of Gold price.
Gold price (XAU/USD) picks up bids to reverse the previous day’s loss, the heaviest in a week, around $1,755 during early Tuesday morning in Europe. The yellow metal’s latest gains could be linked to the mildly positive sentiment in the global financial markets, mainly led by upbeat headlines from China. However, anxiety ahead of the key events restricts the Gold price upside as of late.
China renews market’s optimism and favors Gold price
China’s daily covid infections dropped from an all-time high of 40,347 to 38,645, as per the latest official readings conveyed by Reuters. This also joins the upbeat performance of Chinese equities as the national securities regulator lifted a ban on equity refinancing for listed property firms, per Reuters. “The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said late on Monday it would broaden equity financing channels, including private share placements for China and Hong Kong-listed Chinese developers, lifting a ban that has been in place for years,” mentioned the news.
While portraying the mood, the US stock futures and equities in the Asia-Pacific region print mild gains despite the downbeat performance of Wall Street. The same exert downside pressure on the US Dollar’s safe-haven demand and favor the Gold price upside.
United States Treasury bond yields struggle amid mixed Federal Reserve signals
Although the overall tone of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) officials appeared positive, individual comments didn’t rule out the need for softer interest rate hikes and hence failed to propel the US Treasury bond yields.
Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Thomas Barkin recently mentioned that he supports smaller interest-rate hikes ahead as the central bank moves to bring down too-high inflation. Previously, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester marked the need to see several more good inflation reports and more signs of moderation to back the pause in rate hikes. On the same line, St. Louis Fed President James "Jim" Bullard stated that the situation calls for much higher interest rates than what we've been used to. Further, New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said that he believes the Fed will need to raise rates to a level sufficiently restrictive to push down on inflation and keep them there for all of next year. Additionally, Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard advocated for tighter monetary policy while citing risk-management reasons.
That said, the benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields remain sidelined near 3.70% so far during the current week, after posting a three-week downward trajectory.
It’s worth noting that the US Dollar weakness gains momentum amid sluggish Treasury bond yields. That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) drops 0.40% intraday to 106.25 by the press time, which in turn favors the XAU/USD bulls.
China Covid Conference, Federal Reserve signals will be key for XAU/USD traders
Having witnessed the much-needed easing in the Coronavirus numbers, Chinese authorities are up for conveying COVID prevention and control measures at 3 p.m. (07:00 GMT) on Tuesday. The same could help the Gold price to gain more strength in case of a positive outcome.
Additionally, comments from the Fed policymakers may also help the XAU/USD bulls to keep the reins in a case where the easy rate hikes are chatters.
It should be noted that Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell is up for his first public appearance since November’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting and could propel the XAU/USD if he reiterates the bearish bias.
Gold price technical analysis
Gold price grinds higher as bulls poke the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the bullion’s upside between November 09 and 15.
The upside momentum also takes clues from the bullish Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) indicator, as well as the firmer Relative Strength Index (RSI), placed at 14.
It’s worth noting that the 50-Hour Moving Average (HMA) aims to pierce the 200-HMA and confirm a “Bull Cross”, which in turn keeps the Gold buyers hopeful.
However, a one-week-old descending trend line near $1,763 and the monthly peak near $1,786 could challenge the short-term Gold price upside ahead of the $1,800 threshold.
On the flip side, a clear break below the area comprising the 50-HMA and the 200-HMA, surrounding $1,750, holds the key to the gold seller’s entry.
Following that, the latest swing low and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, also known as the “Golden ratio”, could lure the XAU/USD bears to aim for $1,739 and $1,734 levels respectively.
Gold price: Hourly chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1754.36
|Today Daily Change
|14.26
|Today Daily Change %
|0.82%
|Today daily open
|1740.1
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1726.29
|Daily SMA50
|1688.18
|Daily SMA100
|1712.14
|Daily SMA200
|1798.21
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1763.75
|Previous Daily Low
|1739.72
|Previous Weekly High
|1761.2
|Previous Weekly Low
|1721.23
|Previous Monthly High
|1729.58
|Previous Monthly Low
|1617.35
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1748.9
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1754.57
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1731.96
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1723.83
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1707.93
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1755.99
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1771.89
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1780.02
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to recovery gains below 1.0400 ahead of German inflation
EUR/USD is holding onto recovery gains below the 1.0400 mark heading in early Europe. The renewed sell-off in the US Dollar amid the China reopening optimism underpins the Euro. Focus shifts to ECB-speak and Germany's inflation data.
GBP/USD flirts with 1.2000 with eyes on BOE’s Bailey, Fed talks
GBP/USD is cheering a broadly weaker US Dollar amid firmer sentiment while holding higher ground near 1.2000 in early European trading hours. China's reopening optimism spurs risk flows and boosts the risk-sensitive GBP ahead of Bailey's testimony and Fedspeak.
Gold: Rebound needs validation from China Covid conference, Fedspeak
Gold price picks up bids to reverse the previous day’s losses amid cautious optimism in the financial markets. Easing in China Covid numbers, efforts to defend reality sector join downbeat US Dollar to favor Gold buyers. Hopes of more positives from China signal further upside.
Can XRP price kick-start 30% upswing if China removes zero-Covid restrictions?
XRP price shows that it is taking its sweet time to overcome and sustain above a crucial resistance level. If successful, it could catalyze a quick run-up. However, the lack of volatility in crypto markets has made it impossible for the remittance token to do this by itself.
The prediction of recession is gaining momentum
Today brings the Dallas Fed survey and a slew of speeches by Fed officials, but the big story will be the November nonfarm payrolls on Friday, currently forecast at a lesser 200,000 from 261,000 in October (but the unemployment rate the same 3.7%).