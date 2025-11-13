TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD rallies above $4,200 on US Dollar weakness 

  • Gold appreciates for the fifth consecutive day, hitting three-week highs above $4,220.
  • Risk appetite amid the US government reopening is weighing heavily on the US Dollar.
  • A confirmation above $4,220 would expose the record highs around $4,380.
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD rallies above $4,200 on US Dollar weakness 
Guillermo AlcalaGuillermo AlcalaFXStreet

Gold (XAU/USD) extends gains for the fifth consecutive day on Thursday as the US Dollar dives on risk appetite, following the end of the US government’s closure. The precious metal appreciated to three-week highs above 4,200 and is now testing resistance at a previous support area around $4.220.of

Earlier on Thursday, US President Donald Trump signed the bill that ends the longest US government shutdown in history, which was celebrated by the market. The risk rally has sent the safe-haven US Dollar tumbling against most peers, which provided an additional impulse to Gols.

Technical Analysis: Above $4,220, the target is the $4,380 record high

XAU/USD Chart
XAU/USD 4-Hour Chart

The technical picture shows an improving bullish momentum. The 4-hour Relative Strength Index (RSI) is trending higher above the key 50 level, and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is crossing about the signal line, hinting at further appreciation.

The break of the $4,150 resistance area on Wednesday confirmed that the correction from the October highs has completed, and bulls are now attempting to breach the mentioned $4,220 level, which held downside attempts on October 20. Above here, the next target is the all-time highs around $4,380 (the highs of October 20 and 21).

On the other hand, a bearish reaction from current levels is likely to find support at the $4,150 area (October 22, 23, 24, and November 11 highs). Further down, the $4,100 area (November 11,12 lows) and a previous resistance area at $4,050 (October 31 highs) are likely to challenge bears.

Gold FAQs

Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.

Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.

Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.

The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.

Author

Guillermo Alcala

Graduated in Communication Sciences at the Universidad del Pais Vasco and Universiteit van Amsterdam, Guillermo has been working as financial news editor and copywriter in diverse Forex-related firms, like FXStreet and Kantox.

More from Guillermo Alcala
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD extends the monthly recovery past 1.1600

EUR/USD extends the monthly recovery past 1.1600

EUR/USD advances for the third straight day on Thursday, hitting fresh tops around 1.1650, always on the back of the steady pullback in the US Dollar and rising optimism following the end of the 43-day US government shutdown. Moving forward, investors are expected to shift their attention to Friday’s release of flash Q3 GDP figures in the euro area.

GBP/USD slips back below 1.3200, USD bounces a tad

GBP/USD slips back below 1.3200, USD bounces a tad

GBP/USD faces some tepid selling interest and returns to the sub-1.3200 region on Thursday. In the meantime, Cable’s solid performance comes in response to the intense weakness hurting the Greenback amid a broad-based improvement in the risk-associated space.

Gold loses the grip, drops to $4,150

Gold loses the grip, drops to $4,150

Gold couldn’t hang on to its earlier push to three-week highs and has slipped back toward the $4,150 area per troy ounce late in Thursday’s NA session. The pullback comes even as the US Dollar stays on the back foot, but the uptick in US Treasury yields is clearly putting some pressure on the precious metal.

Aerodrome, Velodrome tokens plunge 20% following merger unveil

Aerodrome, Velodrome tokens plunge 20% following merger unveil

Aerodrome (AERO) and Velodrome (VELO) tokens both decline by 20% on Thursday following their parent organization Dromos Labs' announcement that it will merge both platforms through the launch of a new unified liquidity trading platform.

How soon is the BoJ likely to resume interest rate hikes?

How soon is the BoJ likely to resume interest rate hikes?

The Bank of Japan once again finds itself walking a tightrope between political pressure, economic data, and market expectations. With interest rates still anchored at 0.5%, speculation is growing over when Governor Ueda will pull the trigger on the next hike.

Ripple advances as whales step up accumulation amid renewed risk-on sentiment

Ripple advances as whales step up accumulation amid renewed risk-on sentiment

Ripple (XRP) is trading slightly below $2.50 at the time of writing on Thursday, after marking an intraday high at $2.52 buoyed by positive sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers