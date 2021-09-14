- XAU/USD climbs above $1,800, challenges the 200-DMA.
- The US dollar index is down, weighed by falling US 10-year yields.
- Weaker-than-expected US Core CPI triggered dollar selling across the board.
Gold has rallied during the American session and is trading at $1,803.75, recording almost a 1% gain. The yellow metal printed a weekly low of $1,780, but as US inflation data hit the wires, the non-yielding asset jumped $20 up, and tested the 200-day moving average (DMA).
The US dollar index weighed by falling US 10-year Treasury yield
The main driver of the non-yielding metal price action is greenback’s weakness. The US dollar index, which measures the buck’s performance against a basket of peers is down to 92.51, recording a 0.10% loss. The US 10-year Treasury yield, which has an inverse correlation with gold, is down four basis points (bps) at 1.280%.
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics announced on Tuesday that the Core Consumer Price Index rose 4% on an annual basis in August, slowing down from 4.3% the previous month. Economists expected a 4.2% increase.
Questions started to arise about the potential reduction of the Fed’s bond purchasing program. Analysts of JP Morgan securities commented that “Tapering is still imminent and the narrative is still very much that inflation is going to be transitory. We expect these four to five percent prints to moderate back down to more moderate levels by the end of next year.”
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
Gold is trading beneath the 200-day moving average (DMA), lying at $1,809. A decisive daily close above that level could exert upward pressure on the yellow metal price. The first supply zone would be the July 15 high at $1,834, unsuccessfully tested three times over the last months. A break above the latter would open the way for further upside towards the June 1 high at $1,916.
On the flip side, failure at $1,809 could pave the way for further losses. The first support level would be $1,800. Once that level is broken, the next stop would be the August 19 low at $1,774.21. A sustained breach of that swing low could expose the next demand areas at the August 10 low at $1,717.78 and the August 9 low at $1,677.69.
The Relative Strength Index is at 52.34, aiming higher, supporting the bullish bias.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD surges as US Core CPI misses with 4%
EUR/USD is rising quickly from 1.18 after US Core CPI significantly missed estimates with 4% YoY against 4.2% projected. The chances of Fed tapering have dropped.
GBP/USD soars toward 1.39 on weak US inflation
GBP/USD has jumped toward 1.39 after US Core CPI missed with 4% YoY. Earlier, sterling suffered from Brexit concerns and mixed inflation data.
XAU/USD rebounds above $1,790 after US inflation data
Gold dropped toward the lower limit of its horizontal trading channel at $1,782 in the early American session on Tuesday but managed to stage a rebound with the greenback facing renewed bearish pressure on inflation data.
Bitcoin price could jump to $51,000
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Bitcoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where BTC could be heading next.
Palantir Technologies: Why is the stock falling now?
Palantir shares continue to retrace after failing the resistance test. The stock had been strong after the results but ran out of fuel. PLTR heading back to support at $24.69.