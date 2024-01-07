Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD posts modest gains below the mid-$2050s, focus on US inflation data

- Gold price gains ground near $2,045 despite the recovery of USD.
- US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) came in better than expected, rising 216K in December vs. 173K prior.
- Traders will closely monitor the US Consumer Price Index (CPI), due on Thursday.
Gold price (XAU/USD) holds positive ground despite the rebound of the US Dollar (USD) during the early Asian session on Monday. The stronger-than-expected US labor data on Friday has boosted Greenback demand. Nonetheless, this week’s inflation data will be very important. At press time, the gold price is trading at $2,045, gaining 0.06% for the day.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), a measure of the value of the USD against a weighted basket of currencies used by US trade partners, rebounds from its late December low to 102.50, up 0.04% on the day.
The US inflation data for December will be the highlight. The headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) is expected to show an increase of 3.2% YoY, while the Core CPI is projected to ease to 3.8% YoY from 4.0% in the previous reading. If the data comes in strong, this could lift the Greenback and weigh on the USD-denominated gold.
On Friday, US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) came in better than expected, growing 216K in December versus 173K prior. Elsewhere, the Unemployment Rate was steady at 3.7% in the same period, above the market consensus of 3.8%. The Average Hourly Earnings rose to 4.1% YoY in December from 4.0% in the previous reading. Traders lower their bets on interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve (Fed). According to the CME Fedwatch tool, the Fed funds futures markets have priced in 56% odds of a March rate cut from the Fed.
Looking ahead, the US inflation data, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) will be released on Thursday. On Friday, the Chinese CPI and the US Producer Price Index for December will be due. Furthermore, many Fed officials are set to speak this week, including Bostic (Monday), Barr (Tuesday), Williams (Wednesday), and Kashkari (Friday).
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|2044.28
|Today Daily Change
|0.57
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|2043.71
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|2040.55
|Daily SMA50
|2012.92
|Daily SMA100
|1962.94
|Daily SMA200
|1962.8
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2064.07
|Previous Daily Low
|2024.43
|Previous Weekly High
|2079.01
|Previous Weekly Low
|2024.43
|Previous Monthly High
|2144.48
|Previous Monthly Low
|1973.13
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|2048.93
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|2039.57
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|2024.07
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|2004.43
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1984.43
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2063.71
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2083.71
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2103.35
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
