Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD pokes $1,935 hurdle as market brace for US inflation – Confluence Detector

- Gold Price pares weekly losses at the lowest level in a month, seesaws around intraday top of late.
- Receding fears about China, positioning for US inflation allows XAU/USD to recover.
- Risk catalysts eyed for clear directions amid a light calendar, banks, economic slowdown in focus.
- XAU/USD bulls prod intermediate hurdle but lack conviction below $1,955 resistance confluence.
Gold Price (XAU/USD) clings to mid gains during the first positive day of the trading week as market sentiment improves amid mixed signals from China. Adding strength to the XAU/USD rebound could be the trader’s preparations for Thursday’s all-important US inflation gauge, namely the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for July.
The improvement in China’s factory-gate inflation, namely the Producer Price Index (PPI), joins risk-positive news from the Biden Administration, cited by Bloomberg, to tame the market’s previous pessimism despite the downbeat China Consumer Price Index (CPI).
That said, Italy’s surprise tax on the bank’s windfall profits, the global rating agencies’ downward revision of the US banks and financial institutions weighed on the sentiment on Tuesday and dragged the Gold Price towards refreshing the monthly low. On the same line could be fears of the UK recession and slowing economic growth in China, not to forget Beijing’s geopolitical tension with Japan and the US.
Looking ahead, a lack of major data/events may allow the Gold traders to consolidate the weekly loss before Thursday’s all-important US CPI. Should the US inflation data suggest easing price pressure, the XAU/USD may extend the latest rebound.
Also read: Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bounces but not out of the woods yet
Gold Price: Key levels to watch
As per our Technical Confluence indicator, the Gold Price stays below the triple-resistance band that restricts the short-term XAU/USD upside below $1,955 mark.
Among them, $1,935 appears the immediate incentive for the XAU/USD buyers as it comprises 5-DMA, Pivot Point one-day R1 and Fibonacci 61.8% on one-month.
Following that, the Gold buyers can aim for the $1,945 resistance including Fibonacci 38.2% on one-week, Pivot Point one-day R2 and 50-DMA.
However, the XAU/USD remains on the bear’s radar unless crossing the $1,955 key upside hurdle encompassing the Fibonacci 61.8% on one-week, the middle band of the Bollinger on one-day and Fibonacci 38.2% on one-month.
Should the Gold Price extends the latest run-up beyond $1,955, it can challenge the $1,985 resistance area comprising multiple tops marked since May.
Alternatively, the previous weekly low joins the lower band of the Bollinger on the Daily chart and Fibonacci 23.6% on one-day to highlight $1,925 as immediate support for the Gold sellers to watch during the quote’s fresh fall.
Following that, the Pivot Point one-month S1 near $1,915 will act as the last defense of the Gold buyers before directing the bears toward the $1,900 threshold.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. If you are a short-term trader, you will find entry points for counter-trend strategies and hunt a few points at a time. If you are a medium-to-long-term trader, this tool will allow you to know in advance the price levels where a medium-to-long-term trend may stop and rest, where to unwind positions, or where to increase your position size.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 1.1000 on US Dollar pullback
EUR/USD is holding higher ground, heading toward 1.1000 on Wednesday European morning. The pair is recovering ground amid a pullback in the US Dollar despite a mixed market mood and China's deflation worries.
GBP/USD edges higher above 1.2750 amid softer US Dollar
GBP/USD ticks higher above 1.2750, looking to build on Tuesday's rebound from the 1.2685 area. Cable draws support from a softer tone around the US Dollar, as investors remain on tenterhooks amid Chinese inflation concerns and US banking jitters.
Gold bounces but not out of the woods yet
Gold price is seeing a dead cat bounce from a fresh one-month low of $1,923 set on Tuesday. The United States Dollar (USD) is retreating from near multi-week highs while the US Treasury bond yield licks wounds, motivating Gold buyers to attempt a modest comeback.
Optimism price rise set to hit pause after 63% rise as whales move to sell for profits
Optimism price took a hit this week after charting significant gains owing to the investors' want for profits. In fairness, OP holders have been patiently waiting to make money on their investment that has paid off successfully.
China falls into deflation
The Chinese economy fell into deflation in July, where CPI dropped 0.3% y/y. It is rare that consumer prices decline in China. It happened global crises in 2020 and 2009. It also comes at a time when many other large countries are still battling high inflation.