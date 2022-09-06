- Gold regains some positive traction on Tuesday and climbs to a one-week high.
- A modest USD weakness offers support to the dollar-denominated XAU/USD.
- A positive risk tone, aggressive central banks seem to cap gains for the metal.
Gold catches fresh bids on Tuesday and builds on last week's bounce from the $1,689-$1,688 area or the lowest level since July 21. The XAU/USD, however, trims a part of its intraday gains to a one-week high and retreats below the $1,720 level during the early European session.
The US dollar extends its retracement slide from a two-decade high for the second successive day and turns out to be a key factor offering some support to the dollar-denominated commodity. That said, a generally positive tone around the equity markets keeps a lid on any further gains for the safe-haven gold. The global risk sentiment got a lift after the Chinese government vowed more measures to support economic growth.
Apart from this, the prospects for more aggressive rate hikes by major central banks warrant caution before positioning for any meaningful upside for the non-yielding yellow metal. In fact, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) announced a rate hike for the fifth time this year. The Bank of Canada (Boc) and the European Central Bank (ECB) are also expected to raise interest rates on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.
Furthermore, the markets are betting on a supersized interest rate hike by the Bank of England and the Federal Reserve in September. This, along with a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields, attracts some sellers around gold and leads to an intraday pullback from the $1,727 area, warranting caution for bullish traders.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the ISM Services PMI later during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields, might influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to gold. Traders will further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab short-term opportunities around the XAU/USD.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1720.27
|Today Daily Change
|8.36
|Today Daily Change %
|0.49
|Today daily open
|1711.91
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1751.41
|Daily SMA50
|1752.06
|Daily SMA100
|1805.12
|Daily SMA200
|1834.82
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1715.81
|Previous Daily Low
|1707.8
|Previous Weekly High
|1745.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|1688.92
|Previous Monthly High
|1807.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|1709.68
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1710.86
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1712.75
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1707.87
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1703.83
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1699.86
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1715.88
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1719.85
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1723.89
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery beyond 0.9950
EUR/USD has gathered recovery momentum and climbed above 0.9950 amid Wall Street extending early gains. Falling US Treasury yields further undermine dollar’s demand. Market players await ECB monetary policy announcement on Thursday.
GBP/USD recovers the 1.1500 amid broad dollar weakness
GBP/USD advances above 1.1500 after suffering heavy losses on cautious comments from BoE officials during the hearing before the Treasury Select Committee. Encouraging US developments push high-yielding assets north, to the detriment of the USD.
Gold's battle around $1,700 continues
Gold changed course after falling to $1,691.32 at the beginning of the day, now hovering around $1,710. The dollar surged throughout the first half of the day amid persistent concerns of a global recession fueled by tepid Chinese data.
Ripple price crushes bulls’ dreams as European energy crisis heats up
XRP slipped overnight in the last trading hours after sentiment shifted 180 degrees as geopolitical issues flared up again and energy issues reached boiling point in Europe.
Explainer: Three drivers for dollar domination, where things stand and what could change Premium
King Dollar dominates – and there are three reasons for that. While forex trading is never a one-way street, further gains for the greenback are likely – occasionally staying overbought for longer such as in USD/JPY.