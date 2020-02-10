Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD needs to recapture $1576 for a bull run – Confluence Detector

Gold prices have been stabilizing as the global markets are digesting the recent coronavirus news amid other risk factors. How is XAU/USD positioned?
The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that Gold is capped at $1,576, which is the convergence of the Fibonacci 38.2% one-month, the Pivot Point one-day Resistance 1, and the previous 4h-high.
If it breaks above that level, the next resistance line is only at $1,594, which is the meeting point of the Fibonacci 23.6% one-month and the Pivot Point one-day Resistance 3.
Significant support awaits at $1,571, which is the confluence of the previous 4h-low, the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day, and the Simple Moving Average 50-4h.
Further down, the next cushion awaits at $1,565, which is a juncture of lines including the BB one-day Middle, the BB 4h-Middle, the SMA 5-one-day, and the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week.
Here is how it looks on the tool:
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
This tool assigns a certain amount of “weight” to each indicator, and this “weight” can influence adjacents price levels. These weightings mean that one price level without any indicator or moving average but under the influence of two “strongly weighted” levels accumulate more resistance than their neighbors. In these cases, the tool signals resistance in apparently empty areas.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slips to fresh 2020 lows amid coronavirus headlines, economic gap
EUR/USD has hit new 2020 lows under 1.0940, the lowest since October. The coronavirus continues spreading. The dollar is benefitting from Friday's jobs report and Europe's Sentix figure missed expectations.
GBP/USD rises above 1.29 amid receding Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading above 1.29, shrugging off concerns of a no-trade-deal Brexit and reports of infrastructure spending. Broader markets are attuned to coronavirus headlines.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Overbought market acts and eases the bullish pressure
Consolidation in the Ether affects the market and triggers a positive consolidation phase in the medium term. BTC/USD does not consolidate the $10000 level and will have to wait for the next upside.
Gold clings to modest daily gains above $1,570
The XAU/USD pair inched higher at the start of the week as the precious metal found demand as a traditional safe-haven. After climbing to a daily high above $1,575, however, the pair has retreated slightly and was last seen trading at $1,573.50, adding 0.23% on a daily basis.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.