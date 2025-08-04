Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD loses ground to near $3,350, weaker US jobs data might cap downside

Gold price drifts lower to near $3,360 in Monday’s early Asian session.

The recovery in the USD weighs on the precious metal.

Weaker US NFP and tariff fears could boost safe-haven assets like the Gold price.

The Gold price (XAU/USD) edges lower to around $3,360, snapping the two-day winning streak during the early Asian session on Monday. Nonetheless, weak US job data and tariff fears might weigh on the US Dollar (USD) and help limit the USD-denominated commodity’s losses.

The yellow metal loses traction due to the rebound in the Greenback. The potential upside for Gold might be limited as an underwhelming US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data boosted expectations of a Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut.

The US NFP rose by 73,000 in July, versus a 14,000 increase (revised from 147,000) prior, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) revealed on Friday. This figure came in below the market consensus of 110,000. Meanwhile, the US Unemployment Rate ticked higher to 4.2% in July from 4.1% in June, as expected.

“Payrolls numbers came in below expectations, but a little higher than the market was printing. So, this gives a better probability that the Federal Reserve will cut (rates) later in the year,” said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategies at TD Securities.

Furthermore, fresh tariff announcements and uncertainty over US trade policies spur safe-haven demand. On Friday, US President Donald Trump hit many countries with new levies, causing shock and confusion. Investors will closely monitor the developments surrounding US tariffs announcement.

Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will likely talk “over the next number of days” after the U.S. imposed a 35% tariff on goods not covered by the US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement. Tariff pause extension between the US and China, the world’s two largest economies, will also be closely watched. Any signs of renewed trade tensions could boost the precious metal.